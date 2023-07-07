CUMBERLAND – Four years after launching the initial website update of his administration, Mayor Jeff Mutter and his staff have overhauled it again.
The town is deeply committed to providing timely, accurate, and engaging information to the community, says Mutter, and he is proud to announce the launch of the new site (www.cumberlandri.org) as one of the best tools to accomplish this.
Cumberland has partnered with CivicPlus, a provider of integrated technology solutions exclusively for local governments, to launch the new, mobile-responsive, highly functional website. The content management system will allow the town to accomplish many of its goals and initiatives through its set of robust features, well-designed layout, and functionality, according to Mutter and his staff.
This includes modules that allow residents to sign up for the information that means the most to them, and ways for the town to communicate with residents in a manner that is accessible and efficient.
Alert Center functionality allows website administrators to alert citizens with time-sensitive information and instructions using multiple channels, including the website homepage, social media, and email.
The Notify Me Citizen Communication Subscription feature allows citizens to subscribe to receive multichannel notifications on only those topics that matter most to them. Citizens can choose to be notified by email or text message.
Calendar functionality allows residents to stay informed about the scheduling of important local events, including public meetings, classes, activities, community events, and other valuable opportunities for engagement.
Resident and school board member Kerry Feather called the new site “night and day” compared to the old one, noting how she’s able to get right to the section to pay bills with one click and not having to download a PDF to find information anymore. She told Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King her favorite part is the “Barking Dogs” section to help residents know how to deal with dogs barking in their neighborhood.
The site maintains the categories of “Town Hall,” (Government and Departments) “Live,” “Work,” and Play,” and adds a “How Do I” page.
King said she’s proud of the work she and others were able to do to develop the site to serve residents.
The site features the highest data security standards backed by a team of cybersecurity experts, she said.
Looking forward, Mutter says that the town’s new site will be a tool that will continue to grow and evolve to meet the growing needs of the community.
“I am excited that we’re able to utilize our new website to highlight many of the initiatives that we’re working on, promote community meetings and events more efficiently, and provide residents with an interactive opportunity to subscribe to specific information on the website,” said the mayor.
