CUMBERLAND – Jim McKee and Terrapin Development will have a checklist of items to complete before permits are issued for each new step of his delayed Hidden Meadow housing development near the Diamond Hill Reservoir.
The Cumberland Planning Board last week approved a one-year performance bond extension on the project with conditions as it seeks to avoid some of the past issues with McKee’s developments not being completed on time or to specifications. Board member Harry MacDonald voted no on the extension, which gives McKee until Nov. 30 of next year to complete the project subject to conditions of a negotiated agreement.
Planning Director Jonathan Stevens commended Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore and Terrapin attorney Eric Brainsky for hammering out a five-page legal agreement featuring a completion schedule for a number of items. This is a “significant 20-unit development” and its completion remains of importance to the town, he said.
“We’re making sure that everything is just done in a reasonable manner,” said Morris Salvatore at the Nov. 23 Planning Board meeting.
McKee must submit purchase orders and other items “proving to us that he’s moving stuff along,” said the solicitor.
One condition is that the developer, who previously faced criticism for clear-cutting the property without permission of town officials, must plant 30 street trees by Dec. 15 and another 70 trees subject to a landscape architect’s certification next year.
Answering member Greg Scown’s question about whether the developer will be disciplined if deadlines are not met, Morris Salvatore said there would be definite consequences, as building permits are set to be issued in a series and if McKee doesn’t get items completed, he wouldn’t receive building permits. The town could also pull his bond if the schedule isn’t adhered to, said officials, and McKee must have the entire project done by Nov. 30, 2022, including a final top coat on a new road whether or not the last home or last three homes are completed. Morris Salvatore said they didn’t want McKee installing the rest of the road while construction was still going on to avoid having it torn up by construction vehicles.
Stevens has authority to further extend deadlines at his discretion, but only if there’s a good reason.
The Breeze reported in February 2020 that McKee had won an amended preliminary plan for the phase two of the project and certification that a final pavement coat on the phase one loop road to the first three houses in the 23-house development was satisfactory.
The Breeze had previously reported on residents in phase one complaining about incomplete items in the project and officials deciding that the town simply didn’t have strong enough ordinances to crack down on McKee for the clear-cutting. A Superior Court judge in 2018 issued an emergency injunction to temporarily halt clearing of trees. Residents of four McKee developments testified to the Planning Board at a December 2018 meeting about substandard work by McKee, incomplete items that were often left up to homeowners to complete.
McKee is the brother of former Cumberland Mayor Dan McKee, who is now governor.
The Planning Board last week approved bond reductions for Lanesville Commons phase two (Fairhaven Road), Lanesville Commons phase three (Jenna Way), and Shale Ridge Court, which were mostly completed a year ago but still have one outstanding requirement for each development: an “as built” plan being submitted for each development to the Department of Public Works.
Other conditions on the Hidden Meadows project extension are related to installation of guardrails, holding pond fencing, and stone wall buttresses.
Brainsky said he and Morris Salvatore worked tirelessly on the legal agreement containing conditions of approval, noting that the Planning Board will ultimately have to sign off on the project. Construction sequencing keeps everyone moving in the right direction, he said, though he noted that with the state of things currently there could be some shipping delays and other situations that could require a bit of flexibility.
The Planning Board approved reducing Terrapin’s original performance bond (a tool for accountability) by $322,000, from $906,000 to $584,000.
