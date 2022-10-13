CUMBERLAND – A question on the ballot for Cumberland voters next month will ask them whether the town should go to non-partisan elections for Town Council.
Under the question, initiated by independent Councilor Jim Metivier and previously approved for the ballot by the full council, the decision on the mayor’s seat would stay a partisan election. The School Committee is already non-partisan.
Metivier, who represents District 1 on the southern end of town, told The Breeze that his intent with a unanimously-approved May 4 resolution on non-partisan elections was to “bring everything into the general election when voter turnout is much higher.”
He cited the example of the 2020 primary between Tom Kane and Tim Magill for council, where only about 41 percent of the people who voted in the general election voted in the primary that decided the race.
Metivier said the council would be modeled on the current School Committee, “which seems to work really well,” with increased voter turnout.
Asked whether he thinks people would more easily pretend to be something they’re not as a non-partisan candidate, Metivier said no, saying whether someone’s a Democrat, Republican or independent, they would still run as such.
Asked whether he thinks the proposal would prove popular, Metivier said he’s not entirely sure, but the “60 percent who don’t vote in the primary would probably like it.”
“We’ll see what the people want,” he said.
Council President Mike Kinch said he voted in favor of putting the question to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot for the simple reason that he thinks it would get more people voting and having a say on who their councilperson is.
Kinch said he spoke with Metivier during deliberations on his stance that he would like to see a nonpartisan primary added where the top two winners in September go on to face each other in November, ensuring that the winner receives at least 50 percent of the vote, but he agreed that this is probably the easiest and fastest way to at least get the question of a non-partisan election on the ballot. A non-partisan primary would probably have to be put to voters for a charter question, he said, but his goal would ultimately be to go in that direction.
There would be no primary for council anymore, just for mayor.
The council doesn’t deal with social issues as state representatives and senators do, said Kinch, so he thought this would be “a good way of moving the ball forward” to get as many people in town voting for council representation as possible.
Kinch recalled his speech when he was first elected council president and how he vowed to work across the aisle for all, and he’s lived by that, including supporting Republican Scott Schmitt as council president pro tempore.
Kinch said he doesn’t really see a downside to this proposal, and like Metivier, also doesn’t believe people would be more likely to try to hide who they are with no political label attached to their name. Local council members, unlike General Assembly members, are focused on addressing nuisances in neighborhoods and making sure trash is picked up on time, said Kinch, and are not generally making decisions on hot-button national issues.
District 3 Councilor Lisa Beaulieu, who previously served on the School Committee, said she too believes residents have a right to decide how elections are conducted, which is why the council is asking for their input.
Her one challenge with the idea, said Beaulieu, is that officials don’t know what the data says in regards to the voting process in general and what the outcomes look like in function, and in hindsight, the council should have discussed that further.
The School Committee, in her experience, has shown that non-partisan candidates work together, and if that’s the measure, then maybe it will work, but Beaulieu said she would love more information on if it would work just as well on the council side.
The environment in Cumberland is definitely a mix of Democrats and Republicans, many more in the middle on their beliefs, she said, and on the School Committee, that’s worked.
“I think we needed to do more homework just to know,” she said.
As a member of the school board, said Beaulieu, people were able to figure out where everyone stood on various issues, but decisions weren’t necessarily party-driven, and members weren’t making specific statements about party and implying that was why they were voting a certain way.
Asked whether she thinks local decisions are separate from national issues, Beaulieu said she believes “all politics is local,” and therefore personal beliefs are always going to influence decisions. It’s therefore really important, she said, to have a culture of strong leadership “and the environment to help frame what our priority is for our community.”
“The leadership matters a lot, and the skills people bring to the table matter a lot,” she said, and when those are missing, people become less focused on the priorities that are best for the community.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said non-partisan vs. partisan elections are an interesting debate. He noted how he himself at one point suggested the idea of non-partisan elections when he was chairperson of the Cumberland Democratic Town Committee, an idea that didn’t go over all that well. In principle, he said, there aren’t a lot of partisan issues in municipal government, as trash pickup and plowing roads are not partisan issues. He said he’s not sure why the council decided to go with a question only about non-partisan council races, but doesn’t see the issue as a big deal. There would certainly be a lot more voter involvement in a non-partisan general election than the primary, he said.
The original motion on the ballot question was made by Councilor Tim Magill, seconded by Councilor Peter Bradley, and unanimously approved with no discussion other than Metivier’s explanation.
The resolution asking for the secretary of state to put the question on the ballot notes the significantly increased turnout in a November election compared to a September one. The exact wording that residents will see in the voting both is as follows:
“Shall the town conduct non-partisan elections for candidates for Town Council, without reference to any political party, and vacancies be filled in a non-partisan manner?”
