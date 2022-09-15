CUMBERLAND – With construction projects continuing throughout the district, the Cumberland School Committee last week passed cost-saving resolutions to try and curb “skyrocketing” prices of construction materials.
The four resolutions, passed unanimously on Sept. 8, were previously tabled for further review. Fiscal management subcommittee Chairperson Denis Collins said the resolutions lead to the hiring of Miyakoda Consulting at the suggestion of Colliers International, to review construction costs.
“The idea is to get a second look at the costs of some of the materials for some of our projects moving forward in light of skyrocketing inflation,” Collins told fellow committee members. “It’s no secret that the cost of a lot of things have gone up, building expenses, so on and so forth...”
At the cost of $11,000 per resolution, the consulting firm will assess the projects planned for four schools, Ashton Elementary School, Community School, Cumberland High School, and Garvin Memorial Elementary.
Cumberland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School last Friday, Sept. 9. The work being completed across the district is part of a five-year school improvement project, funded by $79 million from a bond referendum approved by voters to be spent across every building in the district.
With bonded projects, the Cumberland district is working with a finite amount of money, Collins said in conversation with The Breeze, and the goal in hiring Miyakoda is “to find ways for us to save money and stay within budget.” Construction projects everywhere are facing inflated costs attributed to supply chain and delivery issues.
“We’re seeing it everywhere. We had a plan to replace the playground at Community School that the town helped us out with,” Collins said. “We have the money, we just can’t get the parts.”
According to projected budget costs from January, the work at Ashton Elementary School will cost approximately $15,630,800, Community Elementary School will cost $14,875,350, Garvin Memorial Elementary School will cost $14,511,500, and Cumberland High School will cost $5,392,300.
Other business at last last Thursday’s school board meeting included a school year start update from Assistant Supt. Tony DiManna with Supt. Philip Thornton absent. He reported that the start of the school year is “looking really great” thus far.
With a large increase of young students in the district, Cumberland has hired a third kindergarten teacher. There are now 61 kindergarten students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year. With just two sections, each class size would have been 30 or 31 students, which was “not possible” DiManna said. This year will now see two sections with 20 kindergarten students and one section with 21 students.
The only hiccup that was noted for the first week back to school was that bus routes had been delayed in the afternoon, “but we believe as drivers get more familiar with the routes, this will improve,” DiManna said.
