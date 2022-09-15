CUMBERLAND – With construction projects continuing throughout the district, the Cumberland School Committee last week passed cost-saving resolutions to try and curb “skyrocketing” prices of construction materials.

The four resolutions, passed unanimously on Sept. 8, were previously tabled for further review. Fiscal management subcommittee Chairperson Denis Collins said the resolutions lead to the hiring of Miyakoda Consulting at the suggestion of Colliers International, to review construction costs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.