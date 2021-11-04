CUMBERLAND – The town is looking to allow military veterans to apply to be a police officer without traditional education requirements, hopefully expanding the pool of applicants for the job.
Town Council President Mike Kinch, former deputy chief in town, was set to present an ordinance change on behalf of the administration at a Town Council meeting Nov. 3, which was to be referred to the council’s ordinance subcommittee.
Instead of only accepting applicants who have completed 60 credits at an accredited institution, the change allows people who have served either two years of active military duty or four years of military reserve duty, with an honorable discharge as applicable.
With the number of veterans coming out of the service, the thought is that this could “open up the job pool” a bit, and police are looking for this sort of mindset in applicants, said Kinch, people who are willing to follow orders and are familiar with tough situations.
The college requirement stays in place for those who don’t have military service.
Police are planning a recruitment process, said Kinch, and wanted this in place before that happens. The change would help both the town and local veterans.
As Kinch recalls, back when he took the police test in 1991, there were some 600 people taking it along with him. When he last administered the test as deputy chief about a decade ago, there were about 90 applicants.
“You can see the pattern of that,” he said.
There is a nationwide officer shortage problem, he noted.
The town of Lincoln also recently relaxed its requirements to become a police officer, lowering required test score thresholds.
