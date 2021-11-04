CUMBERLAND – Residents who want to petition the town for improved traffic safety in their neighborhoods should soon have an easier time of it.
The Town Council, at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, was set to consider a proposal from Councilor Tim Magill cutting a 14-step process down to 10 steps, removing what Magill sees as unnecessary obstacles in the program previously instituted to alleviate some of Cumberland’s traffic problems.
Magill said prior to the meeting that his proposal was reviewed by multiple officials, including Mayor Jeff Mutter, Chief John Desmarais and Traffic Officer Stephen Bannister, and all gave it a stamp of approval.
Magill said the goal was to “make a more streamlined and efficient process for the neighborhood making the complaint.” Most changes are found in the first couple of condensed steps in the revised procedure, he said.
Under the current process, someone would report an issue to the traffic officer, then the town staff would meet and review to verify the complaint to make sure it meets the proper criteria, including that the road is of sufficient length and is mostly residential, said Magill. Then would come the traffic request form submitted to the officer and the resident would be informed of a Traffic Management Group meeting date. A second meeting date would involve a report to the mayor and others, followed by a review and petition with at least 75 percent of residents signing on and someone identified as the primary contact.
Much of that, under the revised plan, is combined in the first step, with the complainant going to the traffic officer and the officer reviewing the concern and verifying it. The officer would then provide the resident with a traffic-calming request form and neighborhood petition form.
If the applicant is unable to gather signatures from 75 percent of impacted residents in the area, the Traffic Management Group may, at its discretion, continue to move the application to the next step if deemed to be a significant concern.
“We’re taking a bunch of different steps and combining it,” said Magill.
He said he tried to eliminate residents having to wait to get a call back, then submitting this and that as they wait weeks before getting a form to fill out. Now they can fill it out, get neighbors to sign it, list themselves as the primary contact, and “here you go.”
At a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, Magill planned to also make a motion recommended by Officer Bannister to remove a requirement for residents to complete a second petition supporting measures identified to be implemented, such as center island medians, landscape treatments, pedestrian refuse islands, sidewalks or speed humps.
It’s “a great recommendation,” said Magill, and moves the process forward.
“We don’t want to roadblock the process, we want to move it along and give our residents the results they need,” he said. The more quickly corrective measures can be taken in response to traffic complaints, the better for the town, he said.
Magill said he doesn’t think the current process necessarily discourages people from starting the process to bring about change, “but I think people could be discouraged with a lot of extra stuff to do,” and this will encourage them to be involved.
Bannister, said Magill, is doing a great job and has been very proactive on traffic enforcement and on the Traffic Management Group administering the town’s traffic-calming policy.
“He’s earning his paycheck,” he said.
Traffic enforcement is important to public safety, he said, reducing accidents and the potential for injury or death.
According to a recent report on tickets from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, Bannister as the traffic officer, was responsible for 42 percent of all tickets handled in municipal court, or 822. Of all local tickets handed out, 64 percent were for speeding.
Those who use the Diamond Hill roundabouts might also be interested to know that four tickets were handed out for not obeying the right-of-way rules within the roundabouts. About half of all tickets, or 986, were paid prior to court as guilty pleas, while another 30 percent were dismissed at arraignment.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he has no objection to Magill trying to streamline the process a bit. He said there’s a process where you want to get public input from the people most impacted by whatever traffic-calming measures are implemented, but “you also have a situation where a lot of people are tentative to get involved, so they don’t want to go out and get a petition and things like that.”
Mutter said he thinks there should potentially be a budget associated with the traffic-calming effort, and there should probably be a larger discussion to analyze how the program has been working and whether there are some tweaks that can be enacted to make it more effective.
The mayor said it’s important that law enforcement and town officials are able to accomplish some traffic improvements without needing the full process, and that’s happened already on multiple occasions, including with speed humps added to Abbott Run Valley Road.
(1) comment
What happened to replacing all the 15mph signs with 25mph signs as reported back in April? How many tickets have been written in these speed zones since they were supposed to have been changed?
Traffic calming is an idea that pretty much everyone who lives in the town can get behind, but the question should be what is causing these people to get off the main roads and speed through residential areas. How many people are choosing to avoid Diamond Hill, Mendon and other main roads which at certain times of the day simply cannot handle the amount of traffic. Cumberland was second in the state for population growth yet we don't have the infrastructure to handle the ever increasing road use. Other then one small section of Mendon where it crosses over 295 every road is a one lane in each direction.
So yes, Cumberland has a need for traffic calming but also a need to reevaluate the current road usage and plan for the future.
