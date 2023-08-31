CUMBERLAND – An agreement signed this month puts classes run by the deputy rescue chief in town facilities on the official record, requiring a $100 rental agreement for use of the town EMS building at 1512 Mendon Road.
On Aug. 16, the Town Council approved the agreement with James Richard and the Rhode Island Community Training Center.
The Breeze reported in May that Mayor Jeff Mutter had put a stop to Richard holding private EMT classes at the property without proper permissions and without paying fees, after becoming aware of the arrangement after Richard told him about it. Mutter told him at that point that there needed to be a process and agreement to continue.
The mayor said in the spring that he wasn’t sure how long the practice had been happening or who had approved it.
A resolution before the council stated that the facility will be used on Nov. 4 for training and testing purposes.
Councilor Bob Shaw said he’d never heard of such a rental agreement coming before the council, and Mutter responded that he wanted members to be aware of the arrangement and that the agreement for the town-owned property be fully transparent.
Shaw asked Richard what about this facility is special and meets their needs, and Richard said it’s the fact that there are multiple rooms available for various instructors to work at once.
The previous free use of the facility came to light through Mutter’s review of the EMS department. The Breeze reported in February that Mutter had initiated a review into EMS operations and placed then-Chief John Pliakas on leave in response to complaints from a departed employee, but that review found no egregious behavior or serious issues within the department, according to Mutter in a story a month later.
Pliakas ultimately decided to resign from the job, but stated on his departure that he would have been able to return to full unrestricted work following the review.
