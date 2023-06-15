CUMBERLAND – Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha announced that a Cumberland man was charged in Providence County Superior Court with 27 criminal counts, the majority of them related to guns and drugs, following his arrest by the Cumberland Police Department on Feb. 22.

The Office of the Attorney General charged Alex Parfitt, age 42, with one count of possession of 1 kg to 5 kg of marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver psilocin, one count of possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinol, four counts of possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a person that previously convicted of a crime of violence, six counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, one count of criminal violation of a no contact order, one count of obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, and one count of domestic disorderly conduct.

