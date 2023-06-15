CUMBERLAND – Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha announced that a Cumberland man was charged in Providence County Superior Court with 27 criminal counts, the majority of them related to guns and drugs, following his arrest by the Cumberland Police Department on Feb. 22.
The Office of the Attorney General charged Alex Parfitt, age 42, with one count of possession of 1 kg to 5 kg of marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver psilocin, one count of possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinol, four counts of possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a person that previously convicted of a crime of violence, six counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, one count of criminal violation of a no contact order, one count of obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, and one count of domestic disorderly conduct.
At around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, police responded to a domestic disturbance report on West Wrentham Road. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that the defendant was throwing her belongings around the house and “ashing” cigarettes on her bed. Officers observed the defendant in the house, and knew he was in violation of a no contact order between him and the victim. The defendant then fled the scene on foot.
The victim told officers that the defendant had stored illegal guns in the bathroom and in a locked safe in the bedroom. The defendant could not legally own firearms, having previously pleaded no contest to a crime of violence. The defendant had been ordered to surrender all firearms in his possession as a condition of the no contact order.
Officers recovered numerous guns and high-capacity magazines.
On Jan. 19, detectives returned with a search warrant to seize additional guns from the locked bedroom safe, finding more guns and magazines. Detectives then searched a second safe, in the garage, and found one bag containing 20 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, more than five pounds of marijuana, $8,375 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.
The defendant is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.