CUMBERLAND – Alan Vadnais has found a calling, transforming old wooden park and garden benches into shiny new American flag-inspired ones.
Vadnais works out of his garage shop at 107 Fiske Ave. near Cumberland High School, at least until the cold weather sets in. In addition to creating the benches for veterans and others, he’s also been refurbishing rocking chairs, completing a few projects for local teachers.
He told The Breeze he started the hobby about a year ago, learning by trial and error along the way. Continually refining his processes, he said he’s gaining toward his goal of one day turning Going with the Grain into a business.
“You learn and you move on,” he says.
A self-described softie, Vadnais said he often gives big discounts based on how much time and effort he’s putting into each bench.
Vadnais said he learned from his very first bench that you can’t just use any old wood for projects such as these, and he now uses only red oak from a sawmill in Burrillville, Richardson Sawmill and Farm. Where before he was going to big box retailers and spending $148 on materials for one bench, he was recently able to spend $135 and get enough wood for four benches.
Everyone seems to love flags, said Vadnais, so they’re the perfect inspiration for his benches.
Creating the stars for the benches was also a bit of a learning experience, he said, and he eventually settled on attaching wooden stars and placing them in the right spots using the metal stencil he initially used to paint them.
If he charged per hour, said Vadnais, benches would be upwards of $500, but instead he’s typically charging less than $300.
A draftsman by trade, Vadnais, 59, says he wants this to be a long-term endeavor, joking that he doesn’t want to be making birdhouses at 65. Ideally, he said, he wants to get into other less labor-intensive home décor to help sustain the business model. He said he’s also made some memorial benches, and also loved turning rocking chairs into colorful gifts for teachers, painstaking but rewarding projects.
Not one to have many hobbies outside of work, Vadnais said creating and restoring furniture is really it for him in terms of strong interests.
He first gained his love for making things as a student in Pawtucket schools, doing woodworking and metal shop class at Goff Junior High School.
His mom’s father, Daniel Labadie, was in construction and had no college experience or anything else as a self-taught carpenter who helped build the original McCoy Stadium.
“I always said if I do what he did, I can do this,” he said.
His own father, Arthur Vadnais Jr., would also find furniture and refinish it. He was a draftsman who worked across from a railroad in Pawtucket, and one day went to the rail yard and said he wanted to run the train. With no college or experience, he got an apprenticeship with the railroad, became a mechanic, and ended up transporting many troops to Boston.
Arthur owns a three-story home and did all his own work on it, and Alan would help him with carpentry and other jobs.
“I always felt as long as I have plan I can do anything,” he said, and his plan one day is to get his own shop.
His wife, Marguerite, affectionately referred to as “the foreman,” is more than happy to provide quality control, said Vadnais, often taking him down a notch by showing him that he still has a long way to go before a project is finished. They have two grown children, Sarah and Jonathan, and Vadnais said he can’t say enough about his wife and children on how they always encouraged him that he can do this, helping him with technology and other tasks along the way.
All veterans, first responders and teachers get a discount on customer orders filled by Vadnais. Find him on Instagram, @goingwiththegrain_ri. Email him at avadnais@verizon.net or call 401-862-2803.
