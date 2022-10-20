CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level.
Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St. near McCourt Middle School in Cumberland during Halloween weekend to see about 115 inflatable decorations he’s collected over the years. It’s a full walk-thru that he promises will be fun for all ages.
The display will be up and available for viewing on the Saturday and Sunday leading up to Halloween, he said, as well as on Halloween itself, but candy will only be available on Halloween evening.
Loffredo, who works for a shipbuilding company in Somerset, Mass., said he previously worked at a local Lowe’s for six years, where he watched in amazement as Halloween seemed to get more and more popular each year, with decorations going out earlier and interest skyrocketing over time. It may never rival the Christmas season, which he also loves, but Halloween has taken its place as a favorite holiday everywhere one looks, he said.
A 2014 Cumberland High School graduate, Loffredo said he grew up in the home at 25 East Barrows St. before moving away for a time and now moving back into an apartment in the home now owned by his aunt.
The most common question he receives, he told The Valley Breeze, is about his electric bill, and though it does go up a bit when there are more than 100 decorative pieces in the yard, the effort is surprisingly affordable, with each piece needing only an efficient fan and small LED lights.
His collection started about five years ago when he began buying up items on clearance at the end of the season as a Lowe’s employee, he said, but he’s found many ways to grow it, including searching for deals on local online marketplaces. Almost always when he asks someone if they have more inflatables to sell, they say yes, he said. He’s also found many decorations that he’s been able to fix up, he said.
Loffredo said he’s heard from many neighbors with children who love what he’s doing to help bring back Halloween activity after a time during COVID when people in this area weren’t doing much, and it’s been wonderful to see more young families moving into what’s always been a great neighborhood.
