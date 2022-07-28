CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Moms Club has developed a community of local mothers sharing resources, hosting weekly get-togethers for families, and hosting moms-only events.

April Do, president of the Cumberland Moms Club, said the group was founded four years ago by a handful of mothers who were loo14king for a group for support and socialization as new stay-at-home parents. The group has fluctuated in size over the years, but includes as many as 80 members.The private group can be found on Facebook by searching Cumberland Moms Club.

