CUMBERLAND – Momentum is building among residents who want to see this town fill the gaps in its sidewalk system, say representatives from a company set to conduct an assessment on the current condition of that system and what it would take to improve it.
The Town Council, at its Feb. 16 meeting, was set to vote on a resolution giving Mayor Jeff Mutter the go-ahead to enter a contract with Pare Corporation to complete a townwide sidewalk assessment at a cost not to exceed $42,280.
“Within sections of the Town of Cumberland, the lack of pedestrian friendly accommodations has been recognized,” states the resolution. “The town desires to improve walkability and particularly improve school walking zones and (create) safe routes to schools.”
Pare, which is on the town’s on-call list for engineering and professional services, will assess sidewalks and pedestrian patterns in each Town Council district and calculate costs for adding sidewalks in each.
Town officials say they see the assessment as necessary to begin improving the walkability and pedestrian safety in town.
In a description of the project, Pare representatives note that the town has the option to invest in its sidewalks using a substantial portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds, and if those aren’t available, another option would be to do something similar to what was done in Ithaca, New York, where the city treated sidewalks in a similar way to a utility betterment program.
Mayor Jeff Mutter told The Breeze this week that he likes the idea of the Ithaca model in some form, similar to the way a sewer bond would be paid for through a frontage-based assessment on property owners.
Mutter said he envisions a future scenario where all of the burden doesn’t go on just the people who are getting the sidewalks, for instance, so costs would be split between assessment fees and general borrowing by the town that’s paid for by all taxpayers. For example, if sidewalks went in along Bear Hill Road, residents on side streets and elsewhere in town would also be sharing the bill, as Mutter said he doesn’t think it’s fair to have residents benefiting from the sidewalks without also sharing in the cost.
The sidewalk system or lack of one will be analyzed in each of the five council districts, exploring adding sidewalks on both state and locally maintained and owned roads.
Money would stay in individual districts to pay for future repairs, he said, so there would likely need to be some sort of small permanent annual bill to sustain the goal of having a walkable town.
Priorities would be identified in each district, then the work would go out to bid and the project would get done. As with a sewer assessment, costs would be paid for based on a rate per foot.
Mutter said he thinks there will be no choice but to have sidewalk bills be put in place permanently to build up a pool of money, as funding and sustainability will always be an issue beyond the up-front debt service.
“We’ve got to be able to maintain them,” he said.
Ithaca is a city, he said, with some larger commercial taxpayers bearing a larger share of the cost for its sidewalks.
The mayor said he expects Cumberland will prioritize certain areas, including around commercial zones and school walking zones.
The town is requesting a detailed scope of services and a cost proposal for assessing sidewalks and ADA accommodations town-wide, calculating costs of improvements in each district.
Pare will develop rankings of areas based on need (connections, mobility, safety) and viability (right-of-way, drainage issues, etc.).
If a townwide district is established, an assessment formula for different lot types, frontage of properties, and square footage of lots would be developed. The assessment would determine if sidewalks aren’t feasible in a certain area.
Pare will prepare an opinion on probable costs, or an estimate prepared for budgeting purposes. The company will submit a report to the town as a draft report for review and comments. Comments received from the town will be reviewed and revisions to the report made where necessary for final submissions.
