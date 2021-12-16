CUMBERLAND – The average person walking around Diamond Hill State Park may not be wondering where dead bodies could be located on the property, but that might change once they read “Love Me,” a Cumberland native’s recently published novel.
Sharyn Vicente is the author of “Love Me” and has been a Cumberland resident for 42 years. She describes “Love Me” as a psychological thriller.
“It has serial killers and a twisted love story, all that good stuff,” Vicente said. “It’s about unrequited love and about how it affects someone that also happens to be dealing with undiagnosed psychological issues.”
The majority of “Love Me” takes place in the northern part of Rhode Island, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Smithfield. Vicente references many notable landmarks from the area to be the locations where major parts of the story take place, such as where people discover dismembered bodies.
Vicente said she includes many places that people from the area would be familiar with and locations she frequents herself, such as Lincoln Woods or Diamond Hill State Park.
“I wanted it to take place in the fall and I wanted to find a location where the leaves would change colors,” Vicente said. “I thought to myself, what better place than New England, and narrowed it down to Cumberland where I am from.”
Vicente said that she has had people tell her that whenever they go to the landmarks mentioned in her novel now, all they can think about is her book and what takes place there in the novel.
“Believe it or not, I have loved this genre forever,” Vicente said. “I remember as a kid everyone my age would want to read books about love, but not me.”
Vicente said that she has always had an affinity for “the spooky and what goes bump in the night.”
“When I am walking with a friend and we come across a large field, they will exclaim how pretty it looks and I will say that there could be a dead body in there and no one would know,” Vicente said. “Some people are just made differently.”
"Love Me" was published in July and 260 copies have sold since. Vicente said she has gotten great feedback from readers and that people have been asking for a sequel to the novel. She said she thinks many people connected themselves to the protagonist and want to see what happens next with her.
She is currently writing a sequel to the book and plans to eventually make it into a series. Vicente said completing the novel took her two years in total, as she was also working full-time as an administration technology support specialist and adjunct professor for the English department at the Community College of Rhode Island.
“I'm pretty busy, so I would try to fit it in when I could,” Vicente said. "When the pandemic hit, I had a lot more free time and there was no reason to not sit down and write.”
Vicente said the first wave of readers were mainly family and friends. After they finished, she said some of them shipped them off as gifts or swapped them at exchanges. She received a message from a reader in Washington who had been sent the book and remarked how much they enjoyed reading it.
“I really like the way it came together,” Vicente said. “And I really hope others read it and do too.”
