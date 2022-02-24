CUMBERLAND – During the second meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to use the town’s $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, town officials zeroed in further on how the funds should be spent, adding to a growing wish list.
Cumberland business owner and Woonsocket resident Ted Vecchio reiterated his ideas on how the funds should be spent, some of which he had mentioned at a previous meeting.
Vecchio said that he believes the funds should be spent helping small businesses, investing in sidewalks, and to support the arts in town and in schools. He added that, if possible, he would like to see a bike lane added to local roads.
Phillip Koutsogiane, a Cumberland Fire Department board member, said the department has many necessary updates they need to complete but that they do not have the funds. Koutsogiane asked on behalf of the Fire Department for some of the ARPA funds to be allocated toward fire updates, including new engines and improvements to Fire Stations 1 and 2.
“Station 1 is the headquarters and it has a major problem that needs to be assessed. The cost of getting the assessment alone, not the repair work, is over $40,000, so we are anticipating hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs,” Koutsogiane said. “Station 2 was a station that was brought into use many, many, many years ago, it functions barely, it needs to be replaced. We are talking in excess, $2 million.”
Councilor Scott Schmitt came up with a preliminary plan with estimates for the funds and how he sees them being allocated, including $1 million in relief funds to small businesses, $500,000 allocated toward the restoration of the high school walking bridge, and $1 million for the replacement of Tucker Field.
“On this list, something I think the department heads would appreciate, I call it the ‘every department wish list’ which is $2 million allocated to that,” Schmitt said. “Every department would make a wish list of the things they need, things they have wanted to budget for but haven’t been able to in the past.”
Council President Mike Kinch said he wants money invested into drainage, infrastructure, sidewalks and helping community groups such as food pantries, Happy Baskets, and Franklin Farm. He said he also thinks that some of the funds should be spent to help residents who are facing eviction notices.
“Residents who are facing eviction should be able to get a consultation or an attorney in that area so that we can have people stay in their homes,” Kinch said. “During those tough times over the past couple of years, we really want to help the residents in the town.”
Adding to Schmitt’s comments on creating a list, Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said it is also important for projects to be listed in order of importance. Mutter said he would like for a five-year plan to be made as well as a roadmap in order to have a clear plan on what projects will be completed and how the funds will be allocated.
On March 1, at 6:30 p.m., the council will host another meeting on the ARPA spending.
