CUMBERLAND – A grant of $20,000 from the town will go a long way toward feeding a lot of people through the Lighthouse Community Food Pantry, say representatives from the nonprofit.
The Town Council has approved the funding for the lesser known of two key food pantries in town, creating equity after previously funding the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Mayor Jeff Mutter told the council at its Aug. 16 meeting that even as a long-time resident of the town, he was largely unaware of the great work the organization was doing within easy reach of Cumberland Town Hall.
Representatives from the pantry first reached out to District 1 Councilor Jim Metivier, who said he and Council President Mike Kinch went to check it out and were very impressed with the work the group is doing and the significant impact they’re making. They then invited Mutter, who was impressed as well.
Especially as the town funds the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, said Metivier, it’s important to support this one as well.
The town, according to the resolution approved by the council, will have a similar arrangement with Lighthouse, funding $20,000 from ARPA money this year and then $20,000 in each of the next two years through the community outreach budget.
Rev. John Feragne, a Pawtucket resident and financial director of Lighthouse, as well as administrative pastor at Lighthouse Community Church on Eddie Dowling Highway in North Smithfield which runs it, said they appreciate the support, adding that they’ve been in town for more than 26 years, starting in a closet measuring 4 feet by 5 feet.
Now, said Feragne, they’re in a 5,000-square-foot facility at 30 Meeting St. where they’re able to serve so many families from Cumberland, North Smithfield, Lincoln and surrounding areas. This funding, he said, will greatly support their efforts to help with the current food shortage.
Feragne said his wife takes phone calls on a daily basis, and people are consistently looking for food because they have to pay their rent or buy medicine, many forced to make a choice.
“I believe we do a great service for the town,” he said.
According to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Lighthouse is near the top in the state for most food delivered, he said, with most people going home with 70 to 80 pounds or more of food on a Monday afternoon, saving them at least $250 on their groceries and allowing them to pay bills elsewhere.
“It takes the pressure off them, and we’re so happy to do that for them,” he said. Customers are always appreciative, he added, and this money will help them continue on in that mission to serve them.
Kinch said he was very impressed with what Lighthouse does, saying it’s “quite an operation,” similar to a “mini supermarket,” all staffed by volunteers.
The council also approved an amendment to the town’s previously approved Cumberland Community Recovery Fund spending plan created to manage ARPA spending, allowing both a non-profit grant assistance program and clarifying the food pantry expenditure category.
Mutter asked that another resolution adopting the town’s nonprofit grant assistance procedure and allocation of $200,000 to the program be sent to the ordinance subcommittee to be refined.
The Breeze reported on Aug. 3 how Mutter was looking to expand the town’s post-COVID grant program from just businesses to adding nonprofits, saying many local groups suffered significant revenue loss during the pandemic.
