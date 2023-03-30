CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter says he was invited to attend a forum at the library a while back detailing how communities can enhance accessibility for people with disabilities and went into it with perhaps not the best attitude about what he might learn.
And he said he was blown away by what he heard, not realizing just how far short Cumberland is when it comes to accommodating people living with natural limitations on what they can do and where they can go.
“It was one of those meetings you go to and say wow, I haven’t thought about that,” Mutter said.
In some cases, a resident not only can’t participate in a given activity, he said, but “can’t even witness it properly.”
The town is supposed to have a plan when it comes to addressing issues on behalf of people with differing abilities, and there may have been a plan at some point in the past, said Mutter, but it “certainly hasn’t been done recently.”
“We’re just not doing nearly enough,” he said. “It just punched me in the face,” he said of what he learned at the forum. “There are just ways we can be a lot better.”
Speaking to the Town Council on March 15, Mutter said town staff will now “try to catch up and actually have a plan,” pushing $50,000 from the town’s savings account toward enhancing accessibility. This is the first small step of hopefully many as officials “try to catch up and actually have a plan,” said Mutter.
“We just don’t think about it enough,” he told The Breeze.
As Mutter sees it, everyone has some form of disability, especially as they get older, whether dealing with reduced eyesight or ability to get around the way they once did, and this effort will help everyone.
He said he believes the issues sometimes fade from view a bit because advocates grow tired of calling for change, so people think they’re doing fine when they’re not.
Officials get so busy in the day-to-day affairs of the town that they sometimes don’t think about those wider issues, the mayor added.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said the late Tony Nobrega, former town councilor, would have been very happy to see this happening, as he was always an advocate for increasing accessibility to all facilities at Tucker Field.
“It was definitely a sore spot for him,” she said, noting that adding signage will also be important in letting those with disabilities know where to go to access a certain facility.
Mutter said it’s difficult to stomach the thought that someone with a disability or situation they’re dealing with not only can’t participate in an event, but can’t watch it either. Someone might be able to get to a town meeting, he said, but then not understand it once they’re there.
“We’re dropping the ball all over the place on this one,” he said. “It’s not enough, but it’s a start.”
The woman who invited Mutter to the forum originally was Maryan Amaral, director of Citizens for Access Inc. and the person who originally brought up the fact that the sidewalks near and around the new roundabouts on Diamond Hill Road were not designed to specifications to accommodate wheelchairs, prompting changes in that project.
Asked if Braille and closed captioning are among the issues to be addressed, Mutter said everything will be on the table to make Cumberland a more accessible place for everyone.
The $50,000 is coming from the town’s unassigned fund balance, which is recommended to be between 8 and 15 percent of the town’s budget and is currently at 10.8 percent, or $12 million.
The most recent audit showed an increase of $1.1 million into those savings.
