CUMBERLAND – The Town Council has eased restrictive language prohibiting the cutting of trees and shrubs in local parks, opening up an avenue for getting needed work done.
At the Aug. 17 council meeting, Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore explained that a proposed change to the town ordinance relating to cutting of trees and shrubs was meant to allow proper cutting of plant life on municipal property.
The change approved by the council, instead of stating only that “no person shall cut, remove, or damage any tree or shrub within a park area, nor shall any person deface any buildings or public property,” adds the following:
“However, the director of planning and director of parks and recreation, in consultation with the tree warden, may approve cutting or removing trees and shrubs in a park area when such vegetation is deemed to be invasive species, damaged, dying, or may otherwise threaten the safety and/or use of the park.”
Morris Salvatore mentioned the recent work to clear invasive Norway maple trees at Valley Falls Heritage Park, saying there was a resolution approved to hire a tree company to do the work, but officials want to make sure they’re in compliance with ordinances.
With the change approved last week, she said, the intent is that the town will be able to take care of problem issues in keeping with its own rules, including addressing trees that are dying or at risk of falling on a neighbor’s property.
Councilor Peter Bradley asked if the town has hired its new tree warden yet, and Mayor Jeff Mutter responded that while the council did approve the money for the position in this year’s budget, the person hasn’t been hired yet. He said they’re close to making a recommendation on someone, and the appointment will ultimately come before the council for approval.
“No, as of today; as of pretty soon, yes,” he said in response to Bradley’s question.
Resident and frequent government participant Deborah Vine-Smith said the town should be working with the Parks and Recreation Commission or the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management when cutting down or pruning trees. State law, she said, supersedes the town, and the town should be consulting with those other authorities in the absence of a tree warden.
Mutter said officials recognize that Cumberland has many valuable open spaces, with perhaps more coming online in the near future, and the town hasn’t always been great, or as diligent or respectful, as it could be on maintenance. He said there’s a lot of background work happening to ensure that the town starts doing a better job in areas where they don’t necessarily bring the expertise. The town, he said, has at times been responsible for cutting down things it shouldn’t have cut, and for being a bit negligent, and he said there are steps to be taken “to pick up our game.”
Town Planner Glenn Modica said he wanted to put it on the record that with the trees cut at Heritage Park, the town consulted with the RIDEM and state officials permitted cutting down the invasive trees there and requested that they replant 25 new trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.