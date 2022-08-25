CUMBERLAND – The Town Council has eased restrictive language prohibiting the cutting of trees and shrubs in local parks, opening up an avenue for getting needed work done.

At the Aug. 17 council meeting, Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore explained that a proposed change to the town ordinance relating to cutting of trees and shrubs was meant to allow proper cutting of plant life on municipal property.

