CUMBERLAND – Town officials say they have found multiple violations after complaints by residents about clearing of trees off Curran Road, at the site of the previously proposed Gold Rush Estates.
The property owner is denying the assertions, claiming the town is targeting him unfairly and participating in an underhanded scheme to try to take his land.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens, in an April 18 inspection report that was responding to complaints about clearing without permits, said staff inspected the property owned by John and Marcia Brady in response to a complaint submitted by Jean Damiano, of 52 Montclair Drive in North Attleboro, Mass.
Other area residents also questioned the situation in comments to The Breeze this week.
Damiano claimed that John Brady had been cutting down trees since early December, doing the work alone on site several times each week. None of the trees felled have apparently been taken off site, according to Stevens.
“The estimate cleared area appears to be about 4.4 acres, on two lots,” he wrote. One lot is a landlocked one owned by John and Marcia Brady and the other is owned by the Irene O’Malley Trust, which is owned by Brady and his two sisters.”
The second lot is one of the lots that was part of the proposed 60-home Gold Rush Estates subdivision in the Bear Hill area that was the subject of extensive litigation for more than two decades. It would have been Cumberland’s largest single development.
“That development achieved preliminary plan designation by an order of Superior Court only to have the trust fail to complete its final plan submission within the allotted time requirement,” said Stevens. Last March, the Planning Board voted unanimously to deny the trust an extension for approval consideration.
At the time, wrote Stevens, Brady told planning staff that he intended to clear Lot 162 to create a small farm, and it remains unclear whether other members of the O’Malley Trust have granted him permission to clear 2.2 acres of Lot 4.
Officials say there are three apparent violations here:
• Brady has not obtained a land disturbance permit required for clearing trees. It would appear that he would be required to pull one permit for each lot.
• It appears that Brady does not have a Rhode Island Pollutant Discharge Elimination (RIPDES) permit, which is required if more than one acre of land is cleared.
• It appears that Brady has cleared a portion of another lot owned by the town of North Attleboro. DPW staff there were on the site last week, according to Damiano, and said they were going to bring in a surveyor to document the property line.
Brady said on Tuesday that his clearing plan is recorded with Cumberland and that he previously told officials he was going to create a farm and clear two acres for agricultural purposes.
“How can you have a farm if you’re not allowed to cut the trees on your own land?” he said. “They knew I was going to be doing this, they gave me permission, they allowed me to record it,” and it’s “hypocritical” now for them to be saying otherwise, he added.
Asked about the land disturbance permit specifically, he said he’s never heard of that particular permit, and he plans to keep cutting trees. He said the name of the private roadway going into his property is Brady Farm Road, so of course town officials know what he’s up to.
As far as the North Attleboro portion of the property, he said town officials there will survey and verify that he’s not encroaching on their property.
On the RIPDES permit, he said his previous permits are still in effect, and he pays $100 per year to maintain them.
Stevens responded this week that Brady should provide evidence that such a permit is in effect. This property has a long history behind it, he said, including the property owner allowing their preliminary plan to lapse.
Asked by The Breeze what type of farm he’s planning to develop, Brady said he’s “thinking of maybe animals and food.” With the way food supplies are currently, he said, everyone’s going to have to go about creating food in “the old-fashioned way.”
“We’re going to need it shortly,” he said.
Brady mentioned that when his father purchased Carpenter Farm here some 60 years ago, these trees hadn’t grown yet, and he’s simply bringing the land back to what it was.
Asked whether he still plans to develop houses here eventually, Brady said he’s “waiting on the elections for the scumbags in power right now to get out.”
“The government is taking over everything,” he claimed, and they’re now frequently attempting to take private land by a process called inverse condemnation, which is when the government takes private land but doesn’t pay the compensation required. Instead of eminent domain where the government files the lawsuit, the property owner files the suit.
“They use this type of stuff to take over everything,” he said, adding that people such as him are forced to try to make money off their land to survive off of it and pay the taxes that the government keeps hiking.
Brady didn’t provide specific instances where Cumberland officials have taken property by inverse condemnation, but said the town is doing everything possible to acquire properties to move away from single-family housing and create more affordable housing. As far as he’s concerned, he said, he prefers to live in a single-family house, and he thinks many other people do as well.
