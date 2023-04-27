CUMBERLAND – Town Council members and Mayor Jeff Mutter have chosen their representatives to serve on the newly formed Charter Review Commission.
Here are their choices, as presented last week and made official by Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli:
• District 1, Councilor Jim Metivier — Manny DaCosta
• District 2, Councilor Tim Magill — Paul Sinclair
• District 3, Councilor Lisa Beaulieu — Rob Mudge
• District 4, Councilor Scott Schmitt — Paul Young
• District 5, Councilor Peter Bradley — Tim Iwuc
• At-Large, Council President Mike Kinch — Tracey Cook
• Mayor Mutter — Rick Beaulieu (husband of Councilor Beaulieu)
The School Committee’s appointment hadn’t been finalized as of press time.
The Cumberland Charter Review Commission, to review the town’s governing document and recommend changes for approval or rejection by the council, will work over the next year, with recommendations made in time to be placed on the regular 2024 ballot. There had been some talk about getting it done for a special election this year, but that was deemed infeasible.
Mutter and Councilor Lisa Beaulieu were the only two to present priorities for the commission to review as presented on an April 19 docket, though Mutter said his were rushed and did not represent his best effort.
Priorities as presented are:
• Mayor Mutter: Composition requirements for a building committee and the threshold of $250,000 for a review; residency requirements for the solicitor and other applicable positions; education requirements for executive staff where applicable; allowance for a municipal fire department in case it is considered; and ability to have deputy director positions not spoken to in the charter (not sure if this is necessary).
• Councilor Beaulieu: Composition requirements for a building committee and the threshold of $250,000 for a review; residency requirements for the solicitor and other applicable positions; school board vacancies with more than six months remaining requiring a special election; and adjusting the mayor’s salary to market rates.
