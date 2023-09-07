CUMBERLAND – Diamond Hill Park proved a chaotic scene last Saturday, Sept. 2, with a popular car show and dozens of youth soccer games creating a traffic mess.
The situation had Town Councilor Bob Shaw, interim Cumberland Youth Soccer Association president, calling for a change in how events are managed on soccer Saturdays, particularly as Diamond Hill Park becomes more of a destination.
“I think we should black out Saturdays for certain events,” he said, comparing the situation as it sometimes presents itself to having two football games at once at Tucker Field.
Shaw said he’d initially forgotten that the council approved last Saturday’s Hot Rods on the Hill event with a vote in May.
He said he’s as much of an advocate for major events as anyone, as proven when he made the motion to approve the event four months ago, but officials need to do it in a smart way, with safeguards in place to avoid this kind of situation going forward.
Though the request “got by” the council, with members not necessarily knowing that Sept. 2 represented a Saturday, there was plenty of time to fix the situation in the months since, he said, including potentially requiring an extra police detail to direct traffic.
Particularly after something similar happened last year, Shaw said, there should have been preventative measures in place to make sure the same kind of traffic situation didn’t happen again.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley said this week that “any Saturday is a problem with soccer” happening in conjunction with another event at the park, and he really didn’t notice an overwhelming amount of traffic last Saturday. The bulk of those going to these car shows are the show participants themselves, he said, and they don’t typically come and go during the day.
Much of the traffic situation at the park lately is due to the increasingly high volume of cars on Diamond Hill Road itself, said Crawley, with people finding it difficult to exit the facility.
Crawley said that ultimately the council could have placed extra restrictions on the day, including requiring an extra officer to direct traffic, but they decided not to. He said he wasn’t at that meeting in May, and no one asked him his opinion. He said he spoke to the car show organizers and told them to get their application in early to make sure they could move to a backup plan if it didn’t work out. Car shows don’t typically make much money, he said, and it’s difficult to charge organizers large fees to host them.
Crawley said he doesn’t expect any more Saturday events of this size during soccer this year, and he always discourages people from holding events during these hours.
Asked about the potential for significant Saturday traffic when a new competition-level pump track is built at Diamond Hill Park, Crawley said it could be a bad situation.
“That’s going to be a problem, that’s definitely going to be a problem,” he said.
Crawley added that it will be up to the council next year to decide how they want to handle this situation when it comes up again. He simply tells everyone to apply and then lets the council decide, as “everything goes to the council now, they can put restrictions.”
Council President Mike Kinch said the expected crowd for an event typically dictates how the council decides on certain stipulations. He said members will have to sit down to determine the best course of action for next year, finding out how many people are expected “rather than rubber-stamping” an approval.
