CUMBERLAND – The plan to redevelop the Ann & Hope Mill on Broad Street received an initial favorable reaction from the Cumberland Planning Board last week, which made several positive recommendations on the project.
Attorney Nicholas Goodier presented the master plan application on behalf of Hartford Holdings LLC, describing an ambitious project to re-envision a treasured landmark into something town and area residents can be proud of.
The concept as of now, said Goodier, is to have parking for 241 planned residences, including affordable housing, on the track side of the building, and additional public parking for commercial spaces on the Broad Street side of the mill.
The plan is very conceptual at this point, said Goodier, with plenty of refinement to be made as the approval process proceeds. The town’s comprehensive plan has called for residential redevelopment for some 20 years here, he said, noting that the developer has had successful projects in Central Falls and a similar-sized project in Providence. The developer was working cooperatively with the town for nine months before submitting a plan, he said.
The Planning Board made favorable recommendations on several aspects of the project at the recommendation of the Planning Department.
The master plan application features 241 rental units, including 20 percent or 48 total as affordable housing. At least 10,000 square feet of space is targeted for commercial development on the ground floor, and the property’s brick power house with its smokestack on the mill property off Broad Street is planned to become a brew pub.
Goodier noted that the affordable housing goals here exceed the state standard and will help the town toward the benchmark goal of having 10 percent affordable housing.
Board members at the June 23 meeting asked no real tough questions. Area resident Lynn Souto, in a letter to the board, opposed the project, citing traffic concerns and asking them to reject the proposal until it has more of an emphasis on commercial space, among other concerns.
Chairperson David Couto asked about whether Ann & Hope’s famous shopping cart conveyor belt that everyone remembers from childhood will be preserved, and was told that no, it’s not part of the project.
Leonard Bradley, of DiPrete Engineering, said this is a great project at a time when communities are desperate for housing. There will be extensive landscaping on the property and better storm management on the property, he said, with a reduction in asphalt overall.
Experts testified that this is a relatively simple project in its design, with the original brick mill being preserved and later additions being removed. It will be a mix of units of different sizes, with one parking spot per bedroom, and include a number of amenities for residents, including a small dog park, gym, and rooftop deck and herb garden.
Planning Board members sought assurances that the view from Broad Street will be cleaned up, and were told that it will look much nicer than it is today. The stairs taking residents from Broad Street down into the property will also be preserved and upgraded, experts assured the board in response to concerns voiced by former Town Councilor Stephanie Gemski.
Asked about the cost of the project, Goodier said it’s at $50 million and rising due to the costs of everything, so “obviously, time is of the essence.”
Answering Souto’s request, he said a larger commercial component would be difficult here because it’s not close to the highway. Couto noted that there have been attempts at viable commercial tenants here over the years.
Traffic expert John Shevlin testified that there will be no major impact on safety in the area.
