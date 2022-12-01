CUMBERLAND – An agreement between the town and the Lusitana Club following a chaotic shooting at the club calls for a suspension, fine, and conditions for operations going forward.
The Town Council, in a 4-2 vote Tuesday, approved the agreement, which calls for a seven-day license suspension, from Dec. 19-26, and a $750 fine.
Councilors Scott Schmitt and Peter Bradley voted no, Schmitt saying the fine wasn’t high enough and the suspension wasn’t long enough. He said he also didn’t want to approve an agreement without first seeing the video of the incident.
Attorney Nicholas Hemond, who represented the town and worked with Police Chief Matthew Benson, said there was no agreement that a settlement meant the video wouldn’t be played, but the legal process would call for discovery into the video by club attorney Peter Petrarca as part of a full hearing process.
Benson on Monday announced an arrest related to an Oct. 22 shooting incident at the club, taking 19-year-old Jan Perez into custody at a Central Falls home. Perez appeared in Sixth District Court Monday for arraignment as one of the alleged shooters.
The investigation is still active, according to Benson, and no further details will be released at this time.
According to a synopsis from Benson, police were called to 10 Chase St. for a disturbance involving gunfire. Responders were confronted with “an extremely chaotic scene.”
Police learned of several concerning circumstances surrounding the incident related to management and oversight. A large party for a reported baby shower was booked, with an anticipated guest count of 150 attendees and a DJ. Later in the evening, police discovered there were two separate violent shootings, both occurring on the grounds of the club and both involving attendees.
While there were no reported injuries, police say one bystander’s vehicle was shot several times, and several other rounds were fired from a moving vehicle and by people in the parking lot back and forth at one another, he said. Police said they believe there were several contributing factors that led to the incidents that could have been mitigated or outright avoided, including violations of licensing rules, lack of supervision, a troubling lack of communication with police, and the absence of logistical requirements.
Bradley asked if it was indeed a baby shower as advertised, and Benson said that yes, it appeared to be.
According to a written order, the club must, among other things:
• Submit a new security plan to the chief for review;
• Submit all anticipated events that exceed 300 people to the chief for determination of whether a detail is needed if the event does not entail sale of alcohol;
• Submit all anticipated events that exceed 150 people to the chief for determination of whether a detail is needed if the events involve the sale of alcohol;
• Submit a list of all DJs and promoters, as well as of TIPS certified employees;
• Alert safety officials of any incident, threats and or public safety concerns;
• And hire a private security firm to have a presence in the parking lot Friday and Saturday after 9 p.m.
The club waives its right to appeal.
Councilor Bob Shaw said he didn’t disagree with Schmitt’s points, but believes the agreement has what it takes to make sure this sort of incident doesn’t happen again, with special precautions in place.
Hemond told the council that additional infractions would lead to progressive discipline and steeper penalties. He said the stipulations were tied to what police thought was important to making sure this type of incident doesn’t happen again.
Council President Mike Kinch said he can’t ignore the fact that the club has been a good neighbor “99 percent of the time,” and he supports any agreement worked out by the chief.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she was bothered by the fact that the club didn’t have a structure in place to prevent an incident, and it was especially disappointing given the fact that it came on the heels of the town producing a wonderful community video featuring the club.
