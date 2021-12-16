CUMBERLAND – Local police say they’re initiating more enforcement around failure by drivers to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
Resident John Bessette, who brought up the issue as a concern for a story on crosswalk safety in April, said this week that he still isn’t seeing any enforcement by police of the rules at crosswalks, and that another tragedy is bound to happen if nothing is done. The issue is especially prevalent at St. Joseph Church on Mendon Road and at Town Hall on Broad Street, he said.
But Chief John Desmarais said that police, led by Traffic Officer Stephen Bannister, have been active of late enforcing the law on yielding to pedestrians, recently running an enforcement effort with Deputy Chief Douglas Ciullo.
If residents have a concern about a specific area and crosswalk, said Desmarais, they should reach out to Bannister and the department, and they will target that area. Police need to see the violation happening in real time to be able to issue a citation, he said, and can’t just go off of someone’s saying it happened.
“It’s got to be viewed by a police officer,” he said.
Desmarais said the enforcement work is part of an expanding effort by the department at greater enforcement to enhance safety on all levels, including speeding. Much of the enforcement has happened since August, he said.
A Breeze review of the Cumberland Municipal Court annual report for the year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 showed no traffic citations issued for violating the law on yielding at crosswalks, though there was one violation for driving through a railroad crossing. Of 1,959 tickets issued last year for all traffic and parking infractions, Bannister led the way among officers for tickets issued, with 42 percent of the total, or 822, according to that report.
Town law states that “no person shall stand on any footwalk, sidewalk, doorway, doorstep or driveway in such a manner so as to cause obstruction, hindrance, delay, disturbance or annoyance to any passerby or other persons residing or doing business in the vicinity, nor shall any person operate a motor vehicle or other conveyance and fail to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian anywhere on a crosswalk, before which a sign shall have been posted giving notice of such local traffic regulation to yield such right-of-way.”
Bessette said his friend was struck on High Street years ago, fracturing her skull, and he’s seen numerous other near-misses.
“I saw a woman almost get killed,” he said. “They don’t enforce the laws, and it drives me crazy.”
He said devices such as the new flashing lights near Davenport’s are effective, particularly for how busy that spot is, but generally speaking, they’re a very expensive “overkill” solution when the town could instead be taking in money and better enhancing safety everywhere.
He said he thinks much of this is about education, so officers don’t necessarily even have to give a ticket to send a message that this sort of violation won’t be tolerated.
With the enforcement should come new signs informing residents that yielding at crosswalks is strictly enforced, he said.
Desmarais said the most recent court appearance on failure to stop at a crosswalk was early last week. Police must adhere to specific rules and regulations when it comes to pulling someone over for not stopping at a crosswalk, he said, including factoring in when someone stepped into the road and how far the car is away from them.
The chief said if someone sees a dangerous situation, police are more than willing to look at enforcement and writing citations.
“We’re more than happy to deal with any crosswalk anyone thinks is dangerous,” he said. “We have a very dedicated traffic-calming officer, and we’re using that to our advantage.”
There was previously extensive construction done at One Mendon Road with new lights, a traffic island, and now a crosswalk, said, but enforcement could also be that final piece there to ensure safety of pedestrians.
“If you see something, give us a call,” he said. “We’ll get out there and address it.”
Any traffic complaints that come in go straight to Bannister, he said.
