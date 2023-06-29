CUMBERLAND – Incidents involving local police will now happen under the watchful eye of technology, as the Cumberland Police Department begins implementation of body-worn cameras.
The camera policy mirrors the rest of the state, says Chief Matthew Benson, with little room for independent governance or to veer from approved rules under a state grant funding the cameras.
Asked how Cumberland’s policy compares to North Providence’s, Benson said Cumberland did not restrict access to footage to only four individuals, as North Providence did. What is restricted, he said, is an officer’s review of a specific incident’s footage until only after they complete their initial report narrative.
“Relative to other calls for service footage, any supervisor has the ability to review the video and audio so as to properly manage their staff,” he said. “Likewise, there are mandatory supervisory reviews of footage to ensure adherence to policy and procedure on a monthly basis.”
Each officer will have their footage randomly reviewed each month to ensure compliance, and to offer insight as to improvements to the program that we can make over time, he added.
The software system has a robust system to manage and log access, so as part of the rollout, this is something that they will continually monitor and evaluate, said Benson; but with the program in its infancy, they wanted to start with a bit more broad of an approach and find out what works and what doesn’t by way of drilling down into specifics over time.
“This is new to us, as it is with most all of the agencies in Rhode Island, so we don’t know what we don’t know yet, and this process hopes to educate us better over time,” he said.
Training was conducted two weeks ago, with all officers being provided guidance and exposure to not just policy and procedures, but how to install the units, charging requirements, other agencies reported successes and shortfalls, and other important topics.
Officers really seemed engaged and interested, he said, and they were easily able to get enough to volunteer to start out.
“I think that speaks volumes about our officers as, like many of the other officers around the state, they want to do the right thing and validate that they are, in fact, doing the right things,” he said.
In general, said the chief, only specific and independent procedural components held any flexibility, but the central tenets of the policy were straight from the state’s model without deviation.
Phase one of the program officially launched June 21. At its outset, several officers will be deploying body worn cameras and providing feedback to Benson relative to policy, procedure, and operational experience.
This phase will last for several weeks until subsequent rollout periods, when additional groups of officers will deploy them until the entire agency is fully operational.
An officer wearing a camera shall immediately activate the camera when required to do so unless it is unsafe and impracticable to do so, according to the policy. If there is an immediate threat to the officer’s life or safety or the life or safety of others, making camera activation impossible or dangerous, the officer shall activate the camera at the first reasonable opportunity to do so.
Officers may activate the cameras at any time when not required when they believe an encounter with a member of the public has escalated or become confrontational, or when they reasonably believe that recording would enhance police transparency, increase public trust, or preserve factual representations of the interaction.
As in North Providence, school resource officers will not have cameras during their regular duties in school.
The body-worn cameras were fully funded by a state grant and were purchased earlier this year after extensive research and exploration. A model policy that was jointly developed by several Rhode Island entities and stakeholders was adopted earlier this year and is available on the Cumberland Police Department website.
“This program seeks to come into alignment with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association’s Twenty for ’20 campaign, as the department looks to further our commitment to transparency and constitutional policing,” said Benson in a statement. “We believe that body-worn cameras are a tremendous tool for enhancing the trust and legitimacy of contemporary policing and provides for mutual accountability in citizen/police contacts.”
The Town Council last December approved a proposal to enter a contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. for body cameras and tasers.
The camera systems have the technology to automatically turn on all body cameras within a certain geofence when an officer draws their weapon, including officers from other departments at the scene.
The automated feature works hand in hand with the regular turning on of cameras in normal circumstances.
The contract is for the purchase of 50 cameras over five years, allowing for potential growth within the department. Benson previously said that the previous administration’s request for 39 cameras may have been due to the thought that the cameras weren’t being planned for use by the command staff, but those staffers will now wear them.
