CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department won its third award of Rhode Island Police Accreditation last month, presented by Police Accreditation Commission Executive Director Christine Crocker, a town resident and former member of the department, at the Sept. 21 council meeting. She presented the award to Chief Matthew Benson and Capt. Jolene Alves. Benson then thanked Crocker, saying Cumberland was one of the early adopters of a statewide program that’s been a model for many other states.
Benson also thanked Capt. Jolene Alves and Capt. Christopher Iozzi, saying those two officers did “true yeoman’s work” on Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) accreditation and both are “tremendous assets” to the department, community, and during his transition to the job. He further thanked the administration of former Chief John Desmarais for doing the legwork on the accreditation.
When explaining why accreditation is important, Crocker asked the rhetorical question on whether a parent would spend $40,000-$50,000 to send their child to a university if it wasn’t accredited.
“I don’t think so,” she said, and that would be the same for a hospital.
“Why would we not want the gatekeepers of our communities to be held to industry-recognized best practices,” she said.
