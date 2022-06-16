CUMBERLAND – Installation of a series of speed humps on Reservoir Road is expected to start next Monday, June 20, says Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais, and all seven should be in full use two days later.
Vadenais and his team were out early this week installing sign posts and marking out where the traffic-calming speed humps will go. A large crew will be on site doing the paving work next Monday and Tuesday, he said, with reflective white paint and arrows used. A trailer will also be installed to state that speed humps are ahead.
Speed humps are wider and far less abrupt than a speed bump, note town officials in response to concerns about the installation here. According to Vadenais, the humps will measure 22 feet deep by 26 feet wide, leaving 12 inches on the sides to let water by and easy travel for bicyclists, “not wide enough for a car.”
The middle of the humps will stand about 3.5 to 4 inches high, he said. The town drove fire trucks over humps of similar size several times as a test. Unlike previous temporary speed humps used to combat longstanding speeding on Reservoir Road, said Vadenais, there will be no gap in the middle of these ones, meaning no avoiding it.
Two humps will be placed immediately to either side of Torrey Road, another two will be a bit further toward Diamond Hill Road but still over the water of the Diamond Hill Reservoir, another pair of humps will be located further south past Kern Boulevard, and a seventh hump will be located a bit further up and just around the sharp bend of the roadway.
Town officials settled on speed humps in this trouble spot after studying the impacts of three temporary speed humps. Police enforcement, given constraints, is not consistent enough to have a significant impact in discouraging drag racing here, they say.
The neighborhood has been generally split on whether the speed humps should be installed.
