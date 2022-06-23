CUMBERLAND – A newly approved four-year extension with refuse and recycling services provider Mega Disposal maintains continuity of good service and gives the town of Cumberland more predictability on budgets over that period of time, according to officials.
During a June 15 Town Council meeting, the council authorized Mayor Jeff Mutter to sign the contract extending its expiration date from June 20, 2022 to June of 2026.
The agreement includes the curbside collection and disposal of solid waste, recyclables, bulky waste items, appliances/white goods, yard waste, as well as the collection of waste at municipal, school, and condo sites.
The total contract amount for the first year of service will not exceed $1.952 million, and years two through four are capped at 4 percent increases based on the Consumer Price Index.
Public Works Director Joe Duarte explained to the council that by agreeing to a pair of two-year extensions found in the contract, the town avoids having to go out to bid as many other communities have done. The town of Middletown went out to bid and saw the cost of its trash contract increase by some 30 percent, he said.
Duarte said many of the smaller waste disposal companies are no longer around, and there are only two or three real options anymore when it comes to providing services to a community such as Cumberland. He said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a future with only Waste Management and Mega Disposal providing trash service in Rhode Island, and isn’t surprised to see the costs of waste service creeping up.
Duarte said it’s a tough time right now to finalize contract numbers, but they were able to do so over a couple of months of negotiations. There were reasonable safeguards put in place for both the company and the town on gas prices and how they would be covered based on fluctuations, he said.
The maximum cost of fuel surcharges would be $63,000, he said.
Councilor Bob Shaw asked if trash service will remain as it currently is for residents, and Duarte assured him that it will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.