CUMBERLAND – A recent toxic chemical spill from an Ohio train has made national headlines, and the resulting fallout has some local residents wondering what steps, if any, can be taken to limit risk in Cumberland.
Former School Committee member Paul DiModica recalls being on the school safety subcommittee and privately discussing what steps would be taken in case of an emergency.
He said he can’t recall who made the comment, but a public safety chief noted at the time that when the Providence and Worcester Railroad comes rolling through town, or even when it’s parked on the side rails off Broad Street, the railroad is not required to inform public safety of what they are carrying.
“They would have no clue until the accident happens,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Mutter confirmed that assertion this week, saying all regulation is done at the federal level.
“It is a little concerning,” he said, but there’s little the town can do.
Town resident Tracie Sweeney, in a letter to the editor this week, said she lives about 300 yards from the P&W Railroad tracks, and just beyond is the Blackstone River, which she can see from her upstairs window.
Sweeney said the derailment of a chemical-laden freight train in Ohio and the ensuing environmental and health catastrophe, as well as Norfolk Southern’s opposition to upgrading equipment to increase safety, are all disconcerting.
P&W, a common carrier of hazardous materials, owns or leases 143 miles of track in Rhode Island, noted Sweeney.
From any point in Rhode Island, it is estimated that residents are not more than 30 miles from a Northeast Corridor passenger station. How many Rhode Islanders, she said, would be affected by a derailment of freight cars carrying hazardous materials through their communities?
According to the Rhode Island State Rail Plan issued in 2014, she said, Class II railroads, which include P&W, are exempt from the Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008. That act requires railroads to upgrade to train control technologies “designed to prevent collisions between trains and derailments caused by excessive speed, incursions by trains on tracks under repair, and by trains moving over switches left in the wrong position.”
Railroads are an important component of transportation infrastructure, she said, but the industry must be made safer, including through legislation if CEOs and stockholders don’t take voluntary steps.
