CUMBERLAND – Since new town wells came online Jan. 19, the Cumberland Water Department hasn’t purchased any water from the Woonsocket water system and has dramatically reduced its reliance on Pawtucket water.
Water Supt. William Descoteaux, updating the Town Council on the state of Cumberland’s water as he sought approval of a new contract to study the local system on March 2, said the new Franklin Farm wells started running at about 40 percent capacity for three weeks, and those wells are now at about 70 percent capacity. Descoteaux said staff are monitoring the system to make sure it’s working well as levels are bumped up.
Councilor Scott Schmitt responded that it seems to him that the impact of the wells should be having an impact on purchased water right away. Descoteaux confirmed that it is, though the town is still required to take water from Pawtucket through a 2.5-mile pipeline to the Marshall Avenue pump station.
By keeping that water flowing at reduced volumes, it keeps it fresh, said Descoteaux. The town is now down to about 350,000 gallons of Pawtucket Water Supply Board water (which actually comes from Cumberland) entering the distribution system daily, or 700 gallons per minute over several hours during this slower time of the year, down from 2.5 million gallons per day at some points in the past.
Descoteaux said the town won’t see the full effect of reduced reliance on purchased water until new wells come online at Schofield Farm on Nate Whipple Highway in the future.
At the March 2 meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter a contract with Woodard & Curran, a company with a lot of familiarity with the local water system, for the preparation of a five-year cost of service study, a hydraulic model update, development of a 20-year infrastructure replacement plan, and a water supply system management plan update for the Cumberland Water Department.
Mutter said the $163,000 for the work will not have an impact on this year’s budget.
Descoteaux said the work Woodard & Curran will do is updated every five years and is an important tool to make sure the Water Department is going in the right direction, including that the right investments are being made in the right areas and water main replacements are being done in a common sense way.
Woodard & Curran has an intimate understanding of the Cumberland water system as a whole, he said, and have been great allies in moving the water system in the right direction.
Descoteaux said there are a number of important tasks ahead, including making sure rates are correct through a water rate study. Purchased water will continue to tail off in the next couple of years as new wells come online, he said.
Some of Cumberland’s water lines are upwards of 70 years old, said Descoteaux, and doing this planning work will ensure that the right projects are prioritized.
Schmitt asked Descoteaux and Todd Prokop, of Woodard & Curran, how good Cumberland’s water system is compared to others in the area. Prokop said it’s good in that it’s reliable and provides water to customers, and it’s also being strengthened as more sources are brought online, lowering costs and improving water quality.
Like all water systems in this part of the country, parts of it are very old, said Prokop, and this planning process is needed because no community can afford to replace a whole system in one year. He said the idea is to work with Descoteaux and his department to decide where funds are best spent to keep the system reliable and producing water.
Schmitt asked for a comparison between Cumberland and other communities and whether Cumberland’s system is average for its age. Prokop said that yes, it’s probably somewhere around average, with this system like others in the Northeast susceptible to breaks.
Descoteaux said there is not an exceptional volume of water breaks in Cumberland, and the town is in line with neighboring Woonsocket where he previously worked. Most Cumberland water lines were developed in the 1950s, he said, with asbestos concrete as the preferred material (not harmful, by the way). Woonsocket has a lot of cast iron, he said, with a longer life expectancy, but it’s tough to determine which is in better shape.
There are many areas in Cumberland where there are water service issues, said Descoteaux, including Fieldside Drive and New Clark Road, which were developed in the 1970s. Ashton and its mills have a lot of older cast iron piping, he said.
Cumberland and the state have undertaken a number of good projects in recent years, said Descoteaux, including the transmission line on Diamond Hill Road. Mendon Road will receive similar treatment in the future.
The idea, said Descoteaux is not to just go into a neighborhood to do water work without understanding how it’s tied to other projects, which often leads to inefficiencies or jobs having to be done twice.
