CUMBERLAND – Cumberland High School graduate Amy Gooden says she had the “incredible honor” of serving as an English language specialist for the U.S. Department of State for a public diplomacy initiative in Mexico.
Gooden led an academic team in the development of a resource guide for teaching English as a second or foreign language to mentors and supervisors.
The goal of the guide “is to inspire best-teaching and curriculum practice for English language teaching, mentoring and supervision so that all students ultimately have access to a high-quality English language learning experience,” Gooden said.
She said growing up with Portuguese and French Canadian roots exposed her early on to “the joys and benefits of multilingualism.” Her parents encouraged her passion into the intersections between scholarship and language, inclusion and culture, she said, and she studied abroad in Costa Rica and Spain, graduating with a master’s degree in education from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.
She want on to earn her doctorate in education from Boston University. Among her professional positions, Gooden serves as associate professor of TESOL/bilingual education at Lesley University and co-director of the Lesley University Institute for English Language Programs Beyond Borders.
She also teaches courses at the Harvard University Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning, and as technical adviser for English language education projects for USAID in Morocco.
Much of her professional work is centered on supporting multi-lingual students and their teachers, bringing Gooden to her four-month English language specialist project focusing on English language teaching, mentoring and supervision in Mexico. As part of the project, Gooden led an academic team in Mexico through virtual weekly meetings to develop their resource guide for teaching English. The end result is the upcoming publication and national launch of the updated guide for English Language Teaching, Mentoring and Supervising.
“It’s been an incredible honor to have been nominated,” Gooden said, adding she’s thankful for the opportunity to mutually exchange knowledge.
“I’m thankful and humbled that there will be wide-ranging impact as a result of the re-launch of this guide, which will hopefully inspire K-12 and university teachers of English in the context of Mexico to think about best practices and improve access to a high-quality English language learning experience for all.”
