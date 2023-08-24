CUMBERLAND – Jeffrey Warzecha, a Cumberland resident and English teacher at Northbridge High School in Whitinsville, Mass., got a big surprise when he found out he had won the Singer Family Prize for Excellence in Secondary School Teaching from the University of Rochester.
Each year, graduating seniors at the University of Rochester write a testimonial essay to nominate a high school teacher who has made a dramatic difference in their lives, and four worthy recipients are chosen to attend that year’s graduation festivities, as well as receive $4,000, two plaques, and another $3,500 for their schools.
University of Rochester senior Wesley Mawn, a student Warzecha taught theater arts and AP English literature and composition to in high school, nominated Warzecha for the award. Warsecha knew Mawn for all four years he was in high school, after being class adviser to his older sister.
“When he entered our school I already knew who he was, and that helped to establish our initial connection,” said Warzecha. Warzecha and Mawn connected during Mawn’s AP class.
“It was in this course that we really bonded, as I helped him determine the topic for his college essay, and then edit and revise it, and helped him work through much of the turmoil he was dealing with,” Warzecha said. “Through many of the texts that we read, writing conferences we had, and informal time just talking, we developed a close relationship.”
Warzecha said he was shocked that he was nominated for the award, since Mawn had other teachers that he was close with.
“After hearing and reading the things he had to say about me, I became aware that my impact on him resonated much more than I realized, and that lending my ear to him in a time of need, and just being there for him in general, was something that benefited him for years to come,” he said.
In his nomination for Warzecha, Mawn emphasized how Warzecha is “so much more than a teacher,” inspiring him to “pursue everything in my life today.”
“His approach to teaching literature was much deeper than words on a page but distinctly shaped my worldview,” he said. “He genuinely cared about his students and our future.”
Warzecha was also there to take Mawn under his wing when Mawn lost his father during his junior year, helping him “become a stronger person for myself and my family,” Mawn said. “Without him, I would not be a college student or the man I am today.”
For Warzecha, winning the award affirmed that the work teachers do truly stays with students while in the classroom and long after graduation.
“It was a massive surprise to me because I had never heard of the award, but felt extreme pride in knowing that I had contributed to all the successes that Wesley accomplished and that I helped to inspire him,” he said.
Warzecha has been a Cumberland resident for eight years with his wife and two children, saying he loves the area.
“It has a small-town feel while still having enough to do that there isn’t a chance of becoming bored,” he said.
“We love all the athletics that kids can get involved in. My sons play football, soccer, lacrosse, and baseball in town, and go to Ashton School. Everyone is incredibly friendly, and the entire town is like a tight-knit community.”
For fun, Warzecha plays guitar, enjoys exercise such as hiking, reads, and works on house projects. In his work as a teacher, he said he hopes to inspire students to become “problem solvers, inventors, sacrificers, mentors, and authentic, all around good people.”
“I want them to be the people that they needed when they were younger. And I always tell them that it’s OK to make mistakes but they have to keep trying, whether it’s reinventing themselves or just giving something another shot,” he said.
He said his goal as a teacher is to make a positive impact on students and make their time together “relevant and intriguing,” getting heavy, deep and real (HDR) with them.
“I try to incorporate real-world examples and applications into everything I teach, and don’t hold back or sugarcoat any of the realities of the world from them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.