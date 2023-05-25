CUMBERLAND – What started as a love letter by Cumberland resident Pamela Adams to her parents is now a published book of poetry.
Adams, who moved to the area in 2010, told The Breeze that her book of poems, “Strange Metal Bouquet,” was created based on her personal experiences with her parents at The Friendly Home in Woonsocket.
Though she said she always loved to write, the push to publish sparked in her when she witnessed a woman with dementia take silverware out of her purse and hand it to a man sitting next to her.
“She gathered it all in her fist and offered it to him like some strange metal bouquet,” she told The Breeze. Her book is titled “Strange Metal Bouquet.”
Though the woman was slowly losing her battle to the disease, Adams was inspired to see the kindness that she still had in her heart. As she continued to write, she also started accepting the feelings of grief as she sat with her parents.
“I never thought I was going to be published because I didn’t have enough stuff to begin with,” said Adams. She said many people were pushing her to publish something, and though a submission of the manuscript to Button Poetry didn’t work out, she later found herself at Stillwater Books in downtown Pawtucket.
“It’s hard to write something personal and give it away,” she said, but she was able to transform her pieces that she really loved and combine them into a collection of 60 pages for a reasonable price.
Adams said the book starts off as “a stream of consciousness,” as she tries to transform and process her feelings revolving around her parents. The book ends, she said, with a collection of short stories and is also filled with positive anecdotes and memories of her parents.
At the end, she said, she included a bouquet of roses as symbolism of leaving flowers on her parents’ grave.
“Instead of leaving it on my mom and dad’s grave, I’m going to leave it at the end of my book,” she said.
Adams said she was on WNRI with Larry Poitras, and it turned out that his mother was the one who had offered the bouquet of silverware to the man in the nursing home.
Wow. Beautiful and thank you for sharing.
