CUMBERLAND – Public health entomologist George Williams, at a community rat summit in the Cumberland Library on Tuesday, dispelled myths and shared information on how residents can help effectively combat Cumberland’s growing rat problem.
Williams said he has lived in Cumberland for a long time, and only recently started trapping rats. He said he went straight to Mayor Jeff Mutter’s office, “guns a-blazing,” and expecting “red tape and a runaround,” and instead Mutter asked him to help address the problem.
Rats are a formidable foe, he said, with two of them able to produce 1,250 more in a year, and there’s a lot of misinformation out there on them. He and Mutter emphasized how they’re creating a map as an important first step in identifying where rats are.
A wide map shown during Tuesday’s forum at the Cumberland Library showed scattered rat issues across town, with 178 properties identified so far. The first important step is identifying how bad the problem is, then isolating issues and searching out sources, then correcting them. The town is certain to face resistance for a number of reasons, said Mutter and Williams, but they’re committed to eradicating this problem even if it takes enforcement and penalties.
Mutter said they have to credibly establish that a problem is happening in a certain location.
Williams said they will not be going with the lowest bidders for such a difficult and important task, but quality companies that will do the job right.
Town officials are encouraging residents to fill out an online form if they’ve directly witnessed rat activity in a particular area, found at forms.office.com/r/MiiawRwv4c. Officials will be placing a Zoom recording of Tuesday’s meeting on the town’s website.
Williams explained that rats are becoming a bigger problem globally and regionally due to a number of factors, including warmer winters, urban and suburban sprawl, and chicken coops and similar farm animals in tight-knit suburban areas. Multiple of the 178 properties in Cumberland with rat issues have chicken coops, he said.
“We’re causing a lot of the problems,” he said, adding that birdfeeders are also a food source causing problems.
Though the pandemic is often blamed for rising rat populations in new areas, only about 20 percent of the issue can be attributed to those shutdowns leading rat populations looking elsewhere for new food sources, said Williams.
One resident Tuesday expressed frustration that he wasn’t able to find out if rats are an issue in his particular neighborhood, after learning that officials aren’t releasing specific locations because they don’t want neighbors attacking neighbors over the issue, and Mutter said they’ll work on breaking down the information to show problems in areas without giving specific addresses.
That said, Mutter indicated, it’s perfectly fine to knock on the door of a neighbor to say that there’s an issue they want to help address. They promised to continue updating residents on the situation and informing them of the steps they can take.
Williams dispelled a number of common myths about rats, including that they grow anywhere near as big as cats, that rats are here due to road and other construction (only about 20 percent of the time that’s true), that ultrasonic devices or repellent spices work, and the best one, that leaving a rat around will not scare other rats.
Rats typically stay within a 50 to 150-foot range on a daily basis, said Williams, but hot zones can go up to 500 yards, creating “a lot of collateral damage” along the way.
Rats are very social, very colonized, and rats seen out in the day, while they could indicate a significant problem, are more likely subordinate rats who didn’t get the best share of food during the night.
It’s so important to cut off all known food sources, he said, adding that it’s not an easy task.
Rats have “extreme neophobia,” or fear of anything new, said Williams, so if one sets a snap trap and misses one, they’ll mark the area with feces and no other rats will come nearby. He said he is the wrong guy to ask about “have a heart” trap-and-release traps, saying rats bring nothing positive and create nothing but problems, including fires, disease, and death. The chances of catching another rat after letting one go, after they’ve created so much noise in captivity, is slim to none, he said.
Snap traps are the most effective way to catch them, Williams said, which is how he’s caught eight on his own.
He urged residents to hire trained professionals if they have an issue instead of making the problem worse themselves, saying if one addresses only 92 percent of the problem, rats will be back at 100 percent levels within five or six months. Even trained professionals can sometimes miss the fact that they have a problem, he said.
Williams said potions created to kill rats aren’t legal and don’t work. He said Cumberland’s covered trash cans are actually a huge deterrent to rats, and it’s a great thing that the town has them. The cover should be closed, he said.
Much is still to be studied about rats, including learned behaviors and preferences possibly being passed on to litters, said Williams, but there’s a lot that’s known, including that they can tread water for days and often take a break as they come downriver. Once on land, a pregnant female will smell a chicken coop or storm drain, make their way to the location, and start a nest, which is likely part of the reason the map shows a lot of rat activity along Mendon Road near the Blackstone River.
