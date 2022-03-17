CUMBERLAND – With school renovations and additions now happening, school officials have restarted discussions on “right-sizing” district boundaries to make sure the appropriate number of students is attending each local school.
Supt. Phil Thornton, presenting to the School Committee on March 10 in what he described as a “first conversation around boundaries,” shared proposed updates to maps and “boundaries to tweak down the road.”
There are essentially four conversations to have on the topic, said Thornton:
• One is the idea of pulling 30 to 65 students into Cumberland Hill Elementary School. The proposal would be for students in the area of Route 99, Highland Park, lower West Wrentham Road to Tower Hill Road, and the area of Navigant Credit Union to be moved into Cumberland Hill, where a new wing is being added. That wing is not entirely vacant, as it will have special education classroom space and art and music spaces, but it could accommodate 35-40 students pulled from the 650 students at Community School. Thornton said he expects a vote in April on the proposal.
• Another conversation is still in its early stages and involves BF Norton Elementary School getting a little smaller and Garvin Elementary School getting a few more students. The increase of about 30-40 students at Garvin would come from the area of Meadowcrest Drive and Red Gate Road off Route 122 south of Route 295. It’s again not a big change, said Thornton, but would maximize space based on new school capacities. This change doesn’t have to be decided for another year until Garvin reconstruction work is complete, he said. The Meadowcrest area used to be considered north, and it would go back to that.
• A third conversation involves the new wing at Ashton Elementary, where about 100-120 students would move from Community, helping to bring Community’s numbers down to a manageable 500 students or so from 650. This plan would involve students in the areas of upper and lower Little Pond County Road and Broadview Avenue just north of Route 295 being moved. Based on current numbers from those areas, more students would have to move from somewhere else, said Thornton, but that can happen down the road.
• The last conversation is about middle school enrollments. Most students who attend Garvin or Ashton currently go to McCourt Middle School, with about 4 percent attending North Cumberland Middle School, but under the plan all of Garvin and Ashton students would attend McCourt. With an estimated 26 students moved, it would help restore 2.6 teacher positions lost at McCourt, eliminating the potential for people to be teaching out of their areas of expertise. Students in this plan, also to be decided this spring, would come from the area of Bear Hill Road and Mendon Road. Thornton said they’ll talk about the subject again at their next meeting, giving people notice that it will be up for discussion.
School board member Amy Rogalski sought and received clarification that only current 5th-graders would be involved in movement at the middle school level, with no current students or their siblings moved. Thornton assured her that no siblings will be split up, and no current students would have to move.
Once the transition is complete, McCourt will be a little larger than North Cumberland, he said, which is the opposite of the current situation.
Responding to member Keri Smith’s request for more detailed information on streets that will be included in the plan, Thornton said he’ll provide more granular map information as well as his notes on each aspect. Smith said issues arose previously in the lower Bear Hill area, at Cargill Road.
Member Mark Fiorillo asked how Thornton plans to notify the town of the changes, and Thornton said it will be shared in many ways and multiple communications throughout the spring.
Member Paul DiModica noted how voters approved $83 million for a school overhaul plan, with $78 million as the final amount to be borrowed, and the understanding before that vote was that this “time of reckoning,” with students needing to be moved, would come. He mentioned how school officials tried moving students from the Bear Hill area once before, but it “turned out to be a logistics nightmare.” He said he’s glad the district is starting now in letting the public know what’s coming.
