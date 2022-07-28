CUMBERLAND – Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore has joined the law firm of DarrowEverett LLP, but the new gig won’t keep her from staying on as Cumberland’s top municipal attorney.

Mayor Jeff Mutter presented his plan to retain Morris Salvatore to the Town Council on July 20 in the form of a resolution authorizing him to enter into an agreement with DarrowEverett for legal services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.