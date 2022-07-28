CUMBERLAND – Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore has joined the law firm of DarrowEverett LLP, but the new gig won’t keep her from staying on as Cumberland’s top municipal attorney.
Mayor Jeff Mutter presented his plan to retain Morris Salvatore to the Town Council on July 20 in the form of a resolution authorizing him to enter into an agreement with DarrowEverett for legal services.
Under the arrangement, which will save the town some $40,000 in medical and benefits, said Mutter, Morris Salvatore will continue to act as town solicitor and provide day-to-day legal services for all departments and boards in town, as well as special projects, but do it now through DarrowEverett.
The agreement is for $8,500 per month and $225 per hour for special projects, for a total annual cost of $102,000.
“This resolution doesn’t really change much in my mind other than not being in the building full-time,” Mutter told the council, some of whom appeared skeptical at first about the unique arrangement. Morris Salvatore also isn’t the typical department head who oversees a group of employees in an office setting, Mutter noted.
Council President Mike Kinch said the current arrangement sees questions addressed by Morris Salvatore right away, asking Mutter if officials will still get the same level of service and won’t have to chase down answers as they work their own day jobs.
“I would say that we wouldn’t tolerate less,” Mutter responded, adding that he’ll monitor the situation going forward.
Mutter said she’s done a great job, and though someone else might come more cheaply, she has invaluable institutional knowledge about so many issues. She also fulfills the residency requirement.
Councilor Peter Bradley asked Mutter if he thought he should have gone out to bid, as he’s switching from an employee to a company, to which Mutter replied no.
Mutter used the analogy of going to mechanics who charge $120 per hour and $85 per hour, saying the $85 one isn’t necessarily cheaper if they end up charging you for two hours of work when the other would have charged for one.
“Just like everything else, you can always find cheaper,” he said.
If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, “to me, it’s that simple,” he added.
Bradley asked who negotiated the new deal, and Mutter said that he and Salvatore did.
Kinch, who said this arrangement is new to everyone, sought assurances that Morris Salvatore won’t be charging the town the extra hourly fee for such items as his previous ordinance on a blinking light, and she responded no.
Mutter said the current market has a lot of free agency, and if someone is competent and qualified, they’re going to get paid. Councilor Lisa Beaulieu agreed, saying COVID has taught everyone how to be flexible and open in a new working environment. This deal makes sense in saving money when every dollar matters, she said, adding that legal services in town have greatly improved under Mutter.
Bradley said it feels like the town is going back to the part-time situation no one was happy with previously, but Mutter said similar arrangements have happened before, whether disguised as part-time work or professional services, and Bradley never questioned them.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the resolution, with Bradley against.
Among other business last week, the council, like most others around the state, approved putting a question on the November ballot for residents to decide whether the town should prohibit the retail sale of legalized marijuana for adult use. If the council did nothing, it would automatically become legal in the town and officials would only be able to regulate it through zoning.
