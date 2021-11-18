CUMBERLAND – The second Light Up the Town outdoor holiday decorating contest will be held this holiday season in Cumberland, and all residents are invited to participate.
Town Councilor Lisa Beaulieu, who began the contest last year during the pandemic, said she hopes to build off that success while ironing out a couple of kinks, including making a running list of homes to go see available earlier.
“It was such a big hit,” she said.
There are 10 award categories, with one winner per category:
• Spirit of Cumberland
• Most Creative
• Clark Griswold (lights and decorations to the extreme)
• Kid’s Award (designed and decorated by kids only)
• Best Theme (for example, sports, holiday movie, 2020 theme)
• Best Business
• Best Neighborhood (awarded to a group of homes)
• Mayor’s Award (judged by Mayor Jeff Mutter)
• Valley Breeze Award (This is judged by Breeze Editor Ethan Shorey, who happens to love white lights and thoughtful details, but whose children, who help him with the judging, aren’t quite as into white lights and thoughtful details. Extra points for anything Breeze-themed)
• And the People’s Choice Award (voting by residents on social media)
Winners will be announced in The Valley Breeze the week of Christmas.
Entry forms, available at https://tinyurl.com/CumberlandLights2021 must be entered by Dec. 4. By entering, contestants are agreeing to have their lights on from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19.
Find more on the contest on Facebook, “2021 Cumberland Lights — Outdoor Holiday Decorating Contest.” The map showing contestant homes will be shared on that page.
The Valley Breeze is also planning a wider Christmas lights contest for our entire readership area. More details will be forthcoming, but Cumberland residents who participate in the more local contest will also be eligible to enter the larger contest.
