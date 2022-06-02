CUMBERLAND – A 19-year veteran teacher at North Cumberland Middle School teacher has lost her job after the School Committee on Tuesday voted to uphold the recommendation of Supt. Philip Thornton to terminate her employment.
Kelly Dwyer, a 6th-grade science teacher, vowed to appeal the decision, which would lead to a full legal hearing before the committee and a potential court case beyond that.
School officials weren’t commenting on the dismissal, citing privacy issues. Most of Tuesday’s meeting at Cumberland High School was held in closed executive session.
Several students said Dwyer is their favorite teacher and that they could go to her about their problems. Parents said she’s always cared about students.
“She stands up for what’s right whether she gets in trouble for it or not,” said one.
As Dwyer explained it prior to the meeting, a series of events this year upended a career with no prior disciplinary issues, starting when she went on Facebook last summer to defend School Committee member Amy Rogalski against personal attacks. She says that’s when NCMS Principal Bethany Coughlin began targeting her.
When some parents turned their ire on her, she said, she wrote them a letter telling them to stop or she would file cyber harassment charges against them with Cumberland police. She says she typed up the letter at night. The next day at school, she said she was able to Google an email address for the parents and decided to email the same letter to them as well. That happened during the school day while her students were busy with a task, she said, and took but a moment as she copied and pasted the contents of the letter into an email.
But that action led to the parents filing a complaint that she’d sent the letter on school time, and Thornton then started an inquiry into her computer use.
“I stand up for myself and Amy, and somehow this gets turned into a witch hunt against me,” she said.
She claimed that because she was “diligent and put her school email on her personal device,” school staff downloaded data from when she was at school and at home. A subsequent written warning on computer usage “set into motion watching everything I do,” she said.
Dwyer said things worsened in March, when she was accused of unprofessionally confronting a teacher in a public place. She says she spoke to that teacher in the privacy of the teachers’ lounge in rebutting the colleague’s claim of not being able to teach the current health curriculum because it is “politically-based” with “gender stuff,” as Dwyer recalls. She said she responded that the statement wasn’t true.
Dwyer said she later heard from her own daughter and other members of the LGBTQ community in local schools that the teacher had made them feel unwelcome in class. She said she brought that up to the teacher, and the teacher took it as harassment. She said she explained to Coughlin about her concerns, and Coughlin took the other teacher’s side. She said the principal wanted her to sign a statement that she had been unprofessional in confronting the colleague, which she did under protest. She said she asked Coughlin to follow up on the complaints, to no avail.
Fast-forward a month to April, Dwyer said, and she heard complaints from students that one student in particular was fat-shaming them and calling gay students by a derogatory term. After she heard reports from three students, she spoke to her class, telling them she’d heard about comments being made, without naming the student, and said they could report any bullying to a trusted adult. That was when students “started coming out of the woodwork,” she said. She claims Coughlin then told her that she’d turned the situation into a bigger issue than it should have been and that it could no longer be investigated properly.
Dwyer said two female students who had been called the derogatory term said their claims weren’t investigated, and that they came to her in tears. She also heard that the student in question had been making comments about Dwyer being fat. She approached the student to ask if he’d been making those comments and he said no. She later learned that students had been told they could no longer report incidents to her as their teacher.
“I handled it appropriately and I was in trouble,” she said, saying she then filed a hostile work environment claim.
Dwyer said she was called into a meeting with the student and his parents and accused of harassing him because she’d spoken to him twice. His parents then used a previous Facebook post of hers, where she talked about her depression to bring attention to mental health awareness, against her. That post mentioned that she is sometimes short-tempered at home after holding things together at work.
Dwyer said she then took a stress leave backed by a doctor’s note, but she was ordered back to school because she was out of sick time. When she asked to use the sick bank, she was denied, forcing her back to work. On May 12, after returning to the classroom and teaching classes all day, she said she was called into the office and told she was being put on administrative leave subject to an investigation. On May 19 she was informed that school officials were moving to terminate her employment with the district, “all because I stood up for students.”
Dwyer says she believes that because NCMS is a 5-star school, and student behavior factors into that, administrators are reluctant to suspend students. Complaints by LGBTQ students and teacher absences would also hurt that rating, she said, and it became clear that neither student complaints nor her time out of work to deal with mental health issues were going to be tolerated.
Thornton on Wednesday rejected any notion that the district doesn’t support LGBTQ students.
“We welcome all LGBTIQA+ students and members in our community and will continue to do so,” he said. As for Dwyer’s situation specifically, he said, “we can’t comment on personnel matters.”
As she waited for a decision Tuesday, Dwyer acknowledged to The Breeze that she didn’t handle everything in the best way possible, but said her doctor recently took her off depression medication that they now believe was causing her to act more aggressively.
“I wouldn’t have followed it through to the nth degree, but I still would have advocated for my students,” she said.
Her husband, Paul, confirmed that she’d started that medication prior to the first incident with the teacher, and said he’d grown concerned before they took her off the medication.
Both of them said they hope this situation draws attention to how mental health issues are handled.
In tears after the vote, Dwyer told supporters that if they have something to stand up for, they should do it.
“I can hold my head up high that I did the right thing,” she said. If committee members can’t see that, “shame on them,” she said.
Dwyer said she still plans to teach. As supporters hugged her, several said they’ll write letters of recommendation if she applies to another school.
(1) comment
Thank GOD for charter schools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.