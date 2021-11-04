CUMBERLAND – COVID cases are trending in the right downward direction in local schools, says Supt. Philip Thornton, who updated the School Committee during its Oct. 28 meeting.
Ashton School had four positive cases in September and one in October, B.F. Norton had six in September and seven in October, Community School had eight cases in September and 10 in October, Garvin Memorial School had three cases in September and five in October, and Cumberland Hill School went from 12 cases in September to four in October.
“Overall looking at a tally, there were 52 cases in September and 36 in October, so certainly a good trend,” Thornton said. “As far as the adults, there were seven cases in the first month of the year and only one in October.”
There were 437 students in quarantine in September and 269 in October Committee member Keri Smith asked why the number of quarantined students is so high.
Thornton said the number combined students quarantined due to positive cases being found on buses as well as in the classroom, but he said they enacted a new policy where if there is a bus monitor on the bus and windows are down, students will not have to quarantine if a positive case does arise on a bus.
Smith said the committee has been hearing from parents that they feel as though students on buses are the ones that are being quarantined the most and that there are feelings of unfairness.
“Knowing this new information, it is very good and hopefully those bus monitors will get filled in and maybe will start getting looked at in a better light,” Smith said.
Thornton said Gov. Dan McKee’s orders on COVID rules are currently set to be upheld until Nov. 11. If the governor doesn’t extend the order, the power will be placed in Thornton’s hands to decide how the schools will operate until the next school board meeting, which will take place Nov. 18.
“If he does extend the orders, it’s kind of done at the 11th hour, we don’t know what’s coming, so we have no notice when it happens,” Thornton said. “We will keep our ears to the ground.”
To get a more accurate count of positive cases in Cumberland, Thornton said the schools will be introducing weekly testing. Parents have the option to decide if their children will be tested or not. The testing would occur between 8-11a.m. Thornton said testing operations will be decided by schools. Committee member Denis Collins asked if students would lose any instructional time if they opted to get tested. Thornton said that yes, they may.
In addition to discussion on how the Cumberland schools are handling the pandemic, committee members discussed reports on the continued issues related to busing issues and how they are being handled by Durham School Services.
Thornton said that under the schools’ modified contact with Durham, late buses will be carefully tracked.
“The numbers that are being reported now that we have access to see, because the report did have quite a few that were 10 minutes late continuously, or 12 minutes late or 13 minutes late, is that something the transportation coordinator is working with Durham so they can try to find solutions to that continuation of that tardiness?” Smith asked. “In addition to that, the information is being fed by the schools, is that correct?”
Thornton said it is an ongoing process, but the answer is yes. As far as tardiness, each principal fills out a sheet based on what happens with the buses each day.
Smith asked if the information was being transmitted back to Durham the same day so the company knows where the issues are. Thornton said they meet with Durham every Wednesday and call the company every day, but according to their contract, Durham only has to relay the information within three days.
Thornton said that so far he has helped 13 students start to ride the bus under a new amendment giving him executive power to decide case by case if a student who is in a walking zone can ride the bus instead. He said that anyone within a walking zone who may have interest in riding the bus should contact him to see what can be done.
Collins said the fiscal subcommittee discussed the budget issues.
“One of the concerns a couple months or so ago, when you speak to members of the community, is that there is this feeling of, well, you’re not going to take care of it, how long are you going to drag it on for,” Collins said. “We put it on the agenda tonight to really get the ball rolling, and at least get us a financial impact study (of expanding busing).”
Collins stated that the subcommittee learned that it would cost $70,000 to add one bus. To begin understanding how they might maximize usage, Smith presented plans to take a look at all bus routes.
“We’re still waiting for data on bus capacity, how much a bus is being used,” Collins said. “It is going to be difficult to change the bus routes this year. I don’t want to create chaos, but we have gotten the ball rolling with financial studies.”
