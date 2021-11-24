CUMBERLAND – The PepsiCo Foundation recently selected the Cumberland School Volunteers as a recipient of a substantial charitable donation in the amount of $9,900, understanding the value and importance of the CSV programs and services, states a release.
Each year, the CSV must raise the funds to support the program. The efforts of state Sen. Ryan Pearson, a longtime supporter of the CSV, played a significant role in securing the charitable donation, bringing the organization closer to reaching its fundraising goal, they said.
The CSV serves more than 2,000 students from all five Cumberland elementary schools, giving each student the opportunity to receive free books, “which excites and motivates them to read more, and helps them to develop self-confidence.” Email csv@cumberlandschools.org for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.