CUMBERLAND – School Committee members learned last week that local schools are now responsible for COVID contact tracing, an unbudgeted expense.
Supt. Philip Thornton told school board members that Gov. Dan McKee has told school districts that the Rhode Island Department of Health will no longer be doing contact tracing and that it is now in the hands of the schools themselves. He gave the news after School Committee member Denis Collins asked if the schools or state are anticipating any major changes due to the Omicron variant, including closures.
“Are we expecting any sort of changes specifically in masking policies that are currently re-approved once a month, or any changes forthcoming regarding this?” asked Collins.
“Omicron hasn’t been the concern, what has been the concern of administrators and nurses is the workload of things like contact tracing,” Thornton said. “As of Dec. 10, the state no longer does contact tracing. They have a website, and they have the school personnel do that at work.”
Collins asked for clarification on if the state is not contact tracing with only the schools or at all.
“I cannot speak for outside of the schools, I just know on the school side we are being asked to do all of that tracing as of tomorrow,” Thornton said.
Collins asked if Cumberland has the resources to complete the contact tracing.
“No school has the resources to do that,” Thornton said.
Thornton said that schools have seen an increase in cases but he is optimistic about the rising number of vaccinated students as well.
“Certainly we are mindful of things as we are seeing (it climb),” Thornton said. “At the same time, we are also optimistic that more young students will be getting the vaccination and I think Cumberland will find ways to get more shots in more arms.”
School Committee Chairwoman Karen Freedman said that as of the meeting date, Dec. 9, the FDA had approved booster shots for teens as young as 16 and 17.
Also at the Dec. 9 meeting, Assistant Supt. Antonio DiManna said his assessment of Cumberland’s scores in the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) gave him and his team the knowledge of what they need to focus on to get back to the proficiency levels they had achieved prior to the pandemic.
“When the pandemic struck, we were forced to pivot our practices and as a result the main constructs of our model were challenged,” DiManna said. “The very premise of our gains (was) based on foundational frames of plentiful internal professional development practices, a strict focus on pedagogy, direct instructions, and the cyclical process for curriculum and assessment revision.”
DiManna said there were several variables to the data that they were presenting to the school board, including having more than 600 students in distance learning for an entire year, being one of the last schools to return to in-person instruction, and having a larger body of students in comparison to other schools in the area.
DiManna said Cumberland was one of the last districts to return to hybrid and full in-person instruction in the state. When they did return, it fell right before the testing window in March and April, which put them at a disadvantage.
Based on the low scores they found many among many students, DiManna said school administrators now know where they need to fill gaps to continue to meet grade level standards. Some of the ways they plan on doing this is through adding intervention resources, educational coaches, and working with teachers to find the best possible ways to have students reach their full potential.
“Our academic model certainly waned under the stormy conditions of the pandemic, but the levy did not break,” DiManna said. “Together we will do more things that get us to our pinnacle pre-pandemic.”
DiManna said he and his team have a commitment to get back to where they were prior to the pandemic. To do this, they have seen that they need to focus on the fundamentals.
“Cumberland is fortunate because we can check all of those boxes, we just need time with our students,” DiManna said. “A few months of in-person instruction can really make a difference.”
“It is not lost on me that Cumberland is a larger district and therefore needs more success rates than other schools to move the needle,” Thornton said.
