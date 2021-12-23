CUMBERLAND – Busing for Cumberland schools has improved since the beginning of the school year as school personnel and local police have been working closely with busing company Durham School Services to resolve issues.
Cumberland School Committee member Denis Collins also said that the busing for the Cumberland School District has improved. He emphasized that while it is not perfect, gains have been made.
“I was getting complaints left and right back in the early fall at the beginning of the year,” Collins said. “I have not heard any complaints from the community about busing for the past month and a half.”
Collins said that while he is not hearing complaints, he can’t speak for every committee member. Still, he believes there’s been an improvement.
Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King said officials were getting complaints at the beginning of the school year about new walking distance policies and more children having to walk to school, but those complaints have almost completely gone away.
“I have not received complaints in quite some time about that,” she said. “I know the superintendent worked closely with the families that were impacted by that to come up with solutions.”
King said they are also receiving fewer complaints about traffic compared to the beginning of the school year, though they still receive some. Complaints are typically by residents who live on streets near schools complaining about drop-off and dismissal times, King said.
She said that with the volume of parents now dropping off and picking up their children due to the pandemic, it has challenged neighbors.
“At the beginning of the year we were getting a lot of complaints about cars parking on the streets in the neighborhoods where the schools are, blocking driveways and parking on both sides of the road, as people waited to pick their kids up or drop them off,” she said. “Traffic Officer Stephen Bannister has been working with the schools on ways they can improve traffic flow so that doesn’t happen, and the schools have been enforcing stricter rules such as not allowing people to line up an hour before school gets out.”
Collins also attributed some of the initial problems to more children riding the buses, as well as more students being dropped off and picked up at the schools by their parents.
“What happens with parents dropping their kids off is there is a traffic lag at the high school,” he said. “Buses that are dropping off at the high school have trouble getting in and out of the lot, so they are late picking up the kids for their next drop-off. It is a domino effect.”
Supt. Philip Thornton said that there have not been any delays that have been more than 15 minutes in the last month. He said that at the beginning of the school year, buses were delayed by approximately 45 minutes.
King said the number complaints she receives have gone from approximately 10 per day to about one per week. She attributes this to Thornton and the Cumberland Police Department working closely together.
“Because of the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 policies, they have worked incredibly closely together this year and they have really prioritized fixing these problems, and they have been successful in a lot of these cases, especially with the walking,” King said. “They worked really closely to create the safest and best practices, so I think their work is a lot of reasons why we are seeing less complaints than we were at the beginning of the year.”
“It sounds like things have improved, again they are not perfect, but I think the district, (on busing), is in a better place now than they were two months ago busing wise,” Collins said.
While many improvements have been made, the main busing issue Cumberland is still dealing with is staffing or buses.
While Durham is responsible for bus drivers, Cumberland is responsible for the bus monitors. The schools have also seen a shortage in bus monitors and are currently down 10. However, there will be new monitors coming aboard after Christmas.
“They have hired bus monitors but the retention level is not great, so they are down 10 out of 26 that require bus monitors,” Collins said. “There has been a steady stream of applicants, but retaining the job has been a problem. The gap is closing, which is good, still not perfect, but they’re doing the best they can under the difficult circumstances.”
