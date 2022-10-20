CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter.
The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road, which officials say will help it function as a place for seniors far into the future.
On Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., with exterior upgrades now complete, the town is planning a ribbon-cutting and appreciation brunch to celebrate the work done to bring the center back to life.
“We are so appreciative of everyone’s time, energy, hard work, and patience as this project has progressed,” said Mutter.
The work started in 2019 has been done through a series of grants, including Community Development Block Grant funds, largely achieved through the efforts of grant writer Lisa Andoscia and others. Nearly $1 million has now been invested into the center.
Mutter said the photos showing the center before and after renovations truly reveal what was accomplished here.
“It’s definitely a major change,” he said. “It’s hard to remember what it looked like.”
The town received two CDBG awards for the center of $500,000 and $300,000.
Upgrades completed prior to CDBG grant awards include upgraded bathrooms, ceilings, flooring, and removal of a wall to expand the exercise room.
Items completed with CDBG funding are upgrades to electrical, a new gas heater, and a renovated kitchen and new kitchen equipment, including a double-door fridge, freezer, induction stovetop, three-bay sink, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel work tables, exhaust hood, 36-inch gas range oven, gas floor fryer, conveyor toaster, heating cabinet, and shelving.
A new roof has also been added, as have exterior improvements such as a new portico, stone veneer, siding, shutters, and pergolas. New ADA-compliant front and side entries with new electronic exterior doors, new interior doors, grading and paving of the parking lot and approach roads, and landscaping have also been completed.
The only remaining item to fix now is some pavement work on the roadway behind the center, said Mutter, where some potholes still prompt some complaints.
According to Sarah King, community outreach coordinator for the mayor, a total of $900,000 from CDBG awards has been invested into the center, following the $63,0610 in work previously done. Much of the work prior to the grant was done in-house by the Highway Department, she said.
