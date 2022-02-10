CUMBERLAND – A job posting for a new chief of police in Cumberland is set to go live online this week, said Mayor Jeff Mutter, as the town starts the process of replacing retiring Chief John Desmarais.
Mutter said Monday that he was trying to follow all proper protocols, including reaching out to union membership that day and posting the position on Tuesday.
The next step after that will be to set up a very small search committee, he said, as the town looks to replace Desmarais before he leaves in mid to late March.
There are some prerequisites for qualifications of a chief in the town’s charter, said Mutter, but beyond that he’s trying to go into this process without a lot of preconceived ideas of what the next chief should bring to the table.
“We’ll see what the applicant pool is, try to see who applies and then see who is the best fit,” he said.
Desmarais has been chief for nearly 16 years and is wrapping up a 40-year career in police work. Cumberland hasn’t had many chiefs, noted Mutter, with only Desmarais and former Chief Tony Silva serving in that role since the council first started giving police chief contracts in the late 1990s. Prior to that, chiefs were treated as any other department head, serving at the will of the mayor.
The chief’s job is probably the most important job in the entire town as an apolitical position, said Mutter, and it’s important to get it right.
“I’m wide open to that,” he said.
Pressed on what sort of qualities he might want to see in the role, Mutter said he would still want someone with a strong personality to continue running the department.
