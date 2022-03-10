CUMBERLAND – After holding off on taking over landscaping maintenance at the Cumberland roundabouts in January, due to concerns that a proposed agreement with the state was not specific enough, the town has officially taken over responsibility for the work.
The Town Council last week approved a resolution allowing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter an agreement with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation on maintenance and landscaping at the roundabouts on Diamond Hill Road.
The town completed a pair of trial runs last year after Mutter said the state’s schedule for doing the work, leading to long grass and an unkempt look, simply wasn’t satisfactory.
The council had delayed a vote on the agreement out of concern that earlier wording might leave the town on the hook for all maintenance of the roundabouts, including asphalt and concrete.
Updated language is clear that the agreement gives the town more flexibility on landscaping and facilitating more frequent mowing and upkeep. It refers to “continual landscape and decorative appurtenance maintenance,” removing the words “including landscaping thereon,” which gave the impression that there were other aspects to the agreement.
Cumberland is also responsible for any future landscape and decorative appurtenance maintenance requirements, and RIDOT no longer has any landscaping responsibilities at the roundabouts off Exit 22 on Route 295.
At the March 2 council meeting, Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said she was comfortable with the changes to the agreement, and Councilor Scott Schmitt said he agreed, saying it was a much better version.
Councilor Peter Bradley, who ended up being the lone no vote on the agreement, then asked about an estimate on cost per year of doing the work, and Mutter said it would happen within the regular highway maintenance and landscaping schedule. Bradley then asked about the cost of police details, as those were used for work to be done last year, and Mutter said he would have to check to see if the town was charged for the details.
Mutter said maintenance work here requires extra precautions, given the busy and dangerous nature of walking within the roundabouts. There is some conversation about changing away from grass on certain islands around the traffic circles, he told council members.
Whatever the cost to the town, said Mutter, the money will be well spent to keep this area that functions as an entrance to the town in good shape.
Resident and frequent meeting speaker Deborah Vine-Smith asked about language that the town will do all landscaping, saying she thought various entities, such as garden clubs, would be able to sponsor areas and do the work.
Mutter said there’s nothing in the arrangement that prohibits sponsorship of islands financially, and he would be open to such an arrangement to offset costs, but he has a real problem with private entities being in the area given the dangerous nature of the intersection.
“I foresee us actually doing the work,” he said.
Answering a question from Vine-Smith about what constitutes a decorative appurtenance, Morris Salvatore said it would include such items as sponsorship signs or stone benches. Vine-Smith made it clear she does not want to see any signs soliciting anything from residents, including votes at election time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.