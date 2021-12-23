CUMBERLAND – Facing intense opposition to a new fee structure that would substantially increase fees for local youth sports groups to use town fields, officials are taking another look at proposed ordinance changes.
Town Councilor Scott Schmitt, updating the rest of the council on the process on Dec. 15, said there was initially no opposition to what he described as “totally revamped fee structures” during a Parks and Recreation Commission Zoom presentation in May. But when the changes were referred to the council ordinance subcommittee for consideration on Dec. 2, every group, some required to pay much more than in the past for field use, came out in opposition, and a lively discussion ensued.
Schmitt said he indicated to the groups that there would be no vote on the changes at the Dec. 15 meeting and that there would be a special workshop meeting set up on Dec. 29 to try to hash out a solution. He said he doesn’t know what the final form will take, but the subcommittee will make a recommendation for the full council to consider at its Jan. 5 meeting.
Virtually every sport, including baseball and soccer, are facing increases under the changes, and no one’s happy about them, said Schmitt.
Councilor Bob Shaw, who helps lead the Cumberland Youth Soccer Association, plans to offer some ideas at the Dec. 29 meeting.
The ordinance primarily does two things, according to Schmitt.
• First, it prioritizes field use, with the emphasis being on school teams and Cumberland recreation groups.
• Second, it sets fees for field use, codifying the presentation made by the Parks and Recreation Commission to the Town Council back in May. As presented, it would increase the fees that the various youth groups pay to use the fields.
No one at the Dec. 2 meeting objected to the way teams wishing to use Cumberland’s fields are classified on a 1-9 scale, said Schmitt.
“With respect to the fees, we are exploring a few different scenarios in which we can provide relief to the youth groups,” he said.
Under the revised ordinance, field priority will be assigned on the tiered system from group one town programs, to group nine for-profit commercial agencies located outside town limits, with town approval. If two groups are looking to a schedule a field, then the priority tier will be given preference.
In-kind contributions from any Cumberland sports league may exempt a portion of fees due, as determined by the director of recreation and reported to the Town Council on a quarterly basis.
Special event use is listed at $500 per day plus additional charges for public safety details as required by the new license agreement.
Small group permits are $125 for birthday parties and other special gatherings.
Parks, fields and courts use is by permit only, and violators are subject to a fine of up to $150.
