CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter has hired Joseph Duarte, a town resident and former director of the Department of Public Works, to fill the position once again more than two decades later, replacing former Director Bob Anderson, following his departure to a water position in Lincoln.
A certified public engineer, Duarte earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Rhode Island in 1988. He served as DPW director in Cumberland from 1997 to 2000.
Duarte has been DPW director in East Greenwich since the year 2000, responsible for preparing budgets and supervising engineering staff, including preparing plans, specifications, and bid/contract documents and reviewing plans for compliance with town regulations. He has also performed inspections of construction projects and managed construction on town projects, among other duties.
He’s been responsible for the maintenance and renovation of town facilities, including a historic town hall, among others, as well as a wastewater department, solid waste department, and highway department.
Duarte was acting town manager in East Greenwich from December 2018 to August 2019, and served on the Cumberland Planning Board back in 1997.
Mutter said he’s excited to have Duarte “back and making contributions to our already strong team.”
Prior to the Town Council approving his appointment last week, Duarte said it’s an honor and privilege to be appointed to the job by Mutter. He said he left Cumberland many years ago for a variety of reasons, but saw a great opportunity to come back and serve his community. He said he understands some of the concerns of the community, and he’s ready to get going.
Councilor Scott Schmitt mentioned how the two of them coached youth soccer many years ago. He said he’s heard nothing but good things about Duarte’s work in East Greenwich, and he thinks it’s a great thing that he’ll both live and work here.
Council President Mike Kinch agreed, saying Duarte’s work has been quite impressive, and he’ll be a great asset to the town.
Councilor Jim Metivier made the motion to authorize the appointment, and it was approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.