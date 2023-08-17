CUMBERLAND – School officials are taking legal action to challenge mandates from the Rhode Island Department of Education effectively ending Cumberland’s traditional early release Wednesdays.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman recalled how the initiative was first started when her son was in first grade and she joined a strategic planning session to discuss the “real discrepancy” between elementary schools in town.
At the time, said Freedman, the feeling among residents was that if one lived in certain parts of town they would have access to a good school.
One of the solutions to the issue was to institute common planning time and common curriculum, and early release Wednesdays were created to allow teachers common planning time to “work together on all kinds of things,” said Freedman. It was an “important piece of the puzzle,” she shared at last week’s School Committee meeting, in achieving positive results, with teachers digging in weekly to explore better ways of doing things.
Cumberland schools exceed yearly averages for instructional minutes across the board, said Freedman, but the Rhode Island Department of Education is now mandating that districts have 330 minutes per day. There were only 300 minutes on Wednesdays, but all other days saw more minutes than needed, she said, “so it all worked out.”
Cumberland school officials believe the state regulation the state is now trying to enforce is not aligned with state statute around instructional minutes needed per day and whether that’s on a daily or yearly average, said Freedman.
“If we take away the early release day, we don’t have another way to make up for this,” said Freedman. “We don’t have another way to make up for all of these hours that we would be losing that teachers now really appreciate, and that has helped us.”
Attorney Stephen Adams said he and Supt. Phil Thornton met with RIDE officials to present their case and let them know how they felt, and they responded that while they heard what they were saying, there’s nothing they can do. He said they’re pursuing action because they feel this is an important issue to the students of Cumberland.
Member Denis Collins says this is “just another mandate from RIDE,” and at least it doesn’t come with financial burdens this time as most do. Some parents are excited about the change because they don’t have to rush out of work early, he previously told the council, but many students are unhappy. He mentioned how he got an earful from his own children at home.
The change, said Collins, is “shortsighted and ridiculous,” and he urged people to call their elected officials about it.
There was a suggestion about ignoring the mandate, said Collins, but that would come with grave risk of losing state funding.
The vote by the School Committee last week to take legal action was unanimous.
