CUMBERLAND – Many of the photos used to depict properties in Cumberland are approaching 20 years old, and the town will now be updating those pictures to show any substantial improvements made to properties.
Tax Assessor Albert Wylie told the Town Council at a Sept. 21 meeting that a change order with Vision Government Solutions, which was previously awarded the bid to complete a full town-wide revaluation of all properties this year, will cost no more than $15,000 at most, and will add imaging services for certain properties.
This is for external photography only, said Wylie, correcting previous information that it would include internal photos as well. Council President Mike Kinch said he was happy to have that concern alleviated.
Town property cards are increasingly used by the public, Wylie said, and it’s worth having updated photos both for their office and for the public to view online.
Some homes, he said, have photos from 2004, and those properties now look significantly different. Staff could independently verify improvements to homes using permits and other information, he said, but having the photographic evidence in the public eye creates substantial backing for the results of the pending revaluation.
Councilor Scott Schmitt asked how they’ll determine which properties need to be photographed, and Wylie said if there have been significant physical changes, they’ll compare what they’re seeing on the ground with the old photos.
Wylie said some of the earliest photos still online are from the early 2000s when the conversion online first happened. The deputy assessor does a lot of the field work on new construction and significant physical changes, he noted, and just because all updated information isn’t online doesn’t mean they don’t have it in their office.
He said if they don’t do updated photos during this full revaluation, they won’t have another opportunity to visit every property until 2032 when the next full revaluation is scheduled (statistical revaluations based on market trends happen every three years).
The Breeze reported in March that Vision, which has worked with the town since 2014, was selected as the lone bidder on the revaluation at $451,000, ensuring continuity on the revaluation process.
A total of 600 property owners appealed their new values when Vision last did this work in 2019, about 100 more than the 500 expected at the time.
The town’s current online property tax system is run by Vision, as are those of many other Rhode Island cities and towns.
Vision is expected to use mailers, phone calls and other forms of communication to reach residents to inspect properties by appointment. Absent an appointment, those doing the work will come up with a value for a home based on what they know to be true of it, an educated guess of sorts, said Wylie previously.
The effective date of the revaluation in Cumberland will be Dec. 31, 2022, and pricing and valuation on all land, buildings and property will reflect fair market value as of that date.
A total of 15,500 parcels will be analyzed, including vacant land, across 28.3 square miles of land. Data collection is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, and appeals would start next February.
Property values are expected to go up across the board, but communities are required to equalize their tax rate downward based on increased overall values. Revaluations are designed to accurately spread the tax burden based on what residents own.
