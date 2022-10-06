CUMBERLAND – Many of the photos used to depict properties in Cumberland are approaching 20 years old, and the town will now be updating those pictures to show any substantial improvements made to properties.

Tax Assessor Albert Wylie told the Town Council at a Sept. 21 meeting that a change order with Vision Government Solutions, which was previously awarded the bid to complete a full town-wide revaluation of all properties this year, will cost no more than $15,000 at most, and will add imaging services for certain properties.

