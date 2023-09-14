CUMBERLAND – A secluded garden behind the Cumberland Library, long since past its heyday of consistent daily care, will see new life.
The Ruth E. Carpenter Memorial Garden was originally created by the Cumberland Garden Club in memory of Ruth Carpenter, a longtime resident of 551 High St. and Garden Club member who was famous for her gardening prowess.
After Carpenter died in 1979, Garden Club members created the “lovely, secluded, and meditative space,” Mayor Jeff Mutter told the Town Council on Sept. 6. Dorothy “Dot” Corry, whose name can be found on the memory wall at Honey Dew Donuts, tended the garden until her death in 2019.
The garden has fallen into disrepair since, said Mutter, who said he was OK with saying that in all his decades living in town and running through the Monastery where it’s located, he never knew what it was, thinking it might be a private venture. A little maintenance has been done here and there over time, he said, but he believes it’s time to bring the garden back to its glory days, though with a little less maintenance than was at one time required.
The town went out for bid on a transformation of the garden, and Central Nurseries was chosen to do the work. The council last week approved paying Central Nurseries $40,900 to complete the project.
Mutter said he’s aware the work is expensive and above what was anticipated, but he’s also aware that the town hasn’t done anything about this asset for a long, long time.
The council also approved an amendment to the Cumberland Community Recovery Fund, otherwise known as the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, directing $165,000 toward a restoration at the Franklin Farm farmhouse and another $35,000 to public parks improvement. That $200,000 was accounted for after discussion with Supt. Phil Thornton about an earmark of $500,000 toward school security for work that’s now estimated at $340,000. The remaining $40,000 will be covered another way.
The labor-intensive part of the work will be to get the garden ready for planting, said Mutter. Ongoing maintenance will need to be addressed, said Mutter, but this is an “iconic piece of history” in Cumberland that hasn’t been taken care of.
“I think to do it justice, we need to fix it. And to fix it, we need to fix it right,” he said.
Several residents, including frequent commenter Deborah Vine Smith, shared their concern this week that the garden project be done the right way, including that ADA accessibility be incorporated.
Councilor Scott Schmitt said he found the $40,900 price tag somewhat pricey, and he believes a maintenance plan will be important to make sure the garden doesn’t deteriorate again, but he supports this move.
Mutter mentioned how the facility is sometimes used as an outdoor classroom by the Mayor’s Office of Children Youth and Learning (OCYL), and how it can be a resource to the community. He also mentioned how they’re looking at potential grants for creation of a sort of town museum in a nearby building.
Andrew Pichette, project landscape architect for Beta Group, presented plans for the garden.
Mutter said this isn’t a job the town wants to skimp on to get it right. So many times, there are efforts to cut costs and do something with volunteers, he said, and this is no disrespect to volunteers, but it’s important to get it right.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked how the garden will look, and Pichette said the goal is to capture what was seen in old photos of the garden, to “capture the essence from the 1970s,” with pollinators and a wide variety of perennials, but packaged in a simplified design that’s easier to maintain.
Beaulieu asked if they expect to salvage any of the plant material there today, and Mutter responded that it would be a “logistical nightmare” to do so. Pichette said such a task would prove very challenging, requiring a lot of time and labor.
