Cumberland woman with rare condition hoping for kidney donation By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com Aug 24, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Masterson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CUMBERLAND – Sarah Masterson, a 34-year-old Cumberland resident who’s lived a life full of health complications from a rare genetic disease, is asking people to consider a life-saving act to help her.Masterson has polysistic kidney disease and has been on peritoneal dialysis for the past four years.She’s blood type O, which is the most common type, and can only receive a kidney transplant from a type O donor.“It can take up to seven years before I can get a transplant from a deceased donor,” she said. “My hope is to get a live donor match before the seven-year time frame.”The Breeze reported four years ago on Masterson’s search for kidney.She was also born with a rare genetic disease called oral-facial-digital syndrome, affecting the development of one’s mouth and teeth, as well as other facial features and fingers and toes.Masterson didn’t receive an official diagnosis until adulthood after undergoing numerous corrective surgeries on her cleft palate and teeth as a child.She was added to the waiting list for a kidney four years ago last month.Anyone can find out if they qualify to donate to Masterson by filling out a short survey on mghlivingdonors.org to see if they are a good candidate. 